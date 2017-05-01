GOP Congressman Says The Sick Are To Be Blamed For Their Own Condition

“Right now, those are the people who have done things the right way that are seeing their costs skyrocketing.”

During a CNN interview, an Alabama lawmaker supporting “Trumpcare” bluntly explained why rich people shouldn’t have to dish out money for the cost of the poor and sick patients.

Representative Mo Brooks, a Republican, joined CNN’s Jake Tapper to make a case against former President Obama’s Affordable Care Act after a provision was added that would enable states to waive off some of the care mandates for those with pre-existing conditions.

The Republican did not mince words when it came to defending Trumpcare and explained in selfish terms that it would no longer require healthy people to bear the burden of the sick.

“My understanding is that it will allow insurance companies to require people who have higher health care costs to contribute more to the insurance pool that helps offset all these costs, thereby reducing the cost to those people who lead good lives, they’re healthy, they’ve done the things to keep their bodies healthy,” Brooks drawled. “And right now, those are the people who have done things the right way that are seeing their costs skyrocketing.”

So, shame on those poor, little children for getting cancer because they failed to “lead good lives,” right?

The Republican completely disregarded the fact that “those people who lead good lives” (and by them he probably means rich people like him) can actually afford to eat good food, are unburdened by multiple jobs and have the luxury of making healthy life choices. In contrast, people who are not as financially sound often lose sleep over work and eat whatever they can afford —which often means a McDonald’s burger, or less — and they are the ones who are more prone to medical emergencies and often cannot afford expensive treatments.

In fact, according to the Congressman, it’s not just people who don’t live healthy lifestyles that pose problems. It’s new born babies with birth defects (which are considered preexisting conditions) who are also at fault. What’s even more shocking is the fact that many insurance companies used to consider pregnancy as a preexisting condition before Obamacare. So if you take that logic, that means becoming a mother is not leading a “good life.” However, being pro-life and a staunch critic of Planned Parenthood, its mind boggling how this factors into Brooks’ logic.

Also, the fact that a lot of people who eat healthy, don’t drink to excess, don’t do drugs, exercise and generally lead “good lives” also contract some terrible diseases, so don’t they deserve some compassion?

In essence, what Brooks means is that those who have money should be given health care benefits but those without it should continue being sick and their illnesses should be blamed on them.

Here’s what the Twitterverse thinks about that:

@chrislhayes "They should have made better choices than being born with Diabetes." -Mo Brooks — Florida Guy 18 (@GuywhoTweets18) May 1, 2017

@TheRickyDavila @RepMoBrooks, May I suggest some reading on both congenital and hereditary diseases which individuals have little, if any, power to prevent? — Liberty (@allsanewomen) May 2, 2017

@RepMoBrooks I have asthma since I was 12. My daughter has had it since birth. Please let me know what we did that was "bad" to get it. — HaveWeMet (@Begin_Again4) May 2, 2017

Dear @RepMoBrooks,

My husband had prostate cancer, but led a "clean life". Should he die for it? — BlondeResisterATX (@cateady53) May 2, 2017

.@RepMoBrooks Dear @RepMoBrooks, When my nephew was born with a severe kidney problem had he not lead a good enough life for you? — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) May 1, 2017

@JohnJHarwood Thanks, @RepMoBrooks. I'll tell my mom that maybe if she were a better person, she wouldn't have inherited breast & ovarian cancer. — Trace Oddity (@TraceOddity) May 1, 2017

@RepMoBrooks maybe you want to explain to Jimmy Kimmel what his infant son did wrong in order to be born with a nearly fatal heart defect. — Lesley Handel (@LesleyHandel) May 2, 2017

Hey @RepMoBrooks, was FDR in a wheelchair because he led a bad life? #ItsNotMyFault pic.twitter.com/5pTS5dWTHt — John Aravosis (@aravosis) May 2, 2017

@aravosis @RepMoBrooks Here's my irresponsible 10-year-old boy, born with cerebral palsy. @RepMoBrooks maybe you can explain to him your theory. pic.twitter.com/RYjmc9Bhm8 — Jeff Wilson (@jwilson_detroit) May 2, 2017