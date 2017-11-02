Frat President Dressed As Trump Chased ‘Mexicans’ Over A ‘Border Wall’

The video shows the fraternity president dressed as Donald Trump chasing a group of people in sombreros and ponchos over a “border wall.”

Of all the ridiculous costumes and parties during Halloween, this one probably takes the cake — more so, because of how close it hits to home.

This Halloween, members of the FarmHouse fraternity at Alabama’s Troy University decided to hold a party where their president dressed as Donald Trump. But that’s not all he did.

In a Snapchat video, President Andrew Dearing, wearing a yellow wig and “MAGA” hat, seemed to be chasing other members, wearing sombreros and serapes, over a “border wall.” Two other students chasing the “Mexicans” were dressed as border patrol agents.

“When you ask them to build the wall,” read the caption.

At the end of the video, a student identified as Khalil Monroe, wearing a poncho was “arrested” by a border agent. He shouted, “Pesos accepted! Pesos accepted!”

The caption read, “Got him.”

This is no laughing matter.

President Donald Trump scrapped the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme in August, which shielded almost 80,000 undocumented immigrants form deportation. The Trump administration has also started building the dreaded U.S.-Mexico border wall, designed to keep immigrants from entering the U.S.

Understandably, the students of Troy University were very disturbed after the video surfaced.

“This is unacceptable and should not go unnoticed,” Kiona Ceaser, a student, told The Tab. “There are many issues that go unnoticed, but when a group of our peers (especially a few that are recognized as leaders of the university) publicly bash and attack another group of individuals, the university should not take the situation lightly.”

“When I saw this video I was outraged,” said Khadidah Stone, also a senior. “How could someone be so cruel? Deportation is not a joking matter, families are torn apart everyday and they wanted to make a joke out of it. I feel sorry for these sick individuals in the video who feel as if it is a laughing matter.”

The fraternity is now under investigation by the university and has been alerted.

“Troy University does not condone the actions and images depicted in the video,” the university said in a statement. “Troy University's student population is one of the most diverse and international in the state of Alabama, and TROY is committed to the cultivation of a positive, inclusive environment.”

The CEO of FarmHouse, Christian Wiggins, issued an apology later saying, “these actions fall well short of the standards we expect of our members, and the individuals responsible will face appropriate disciplinary action.”

However, they failed to detail what those actions would comprise of. As for Dearing, he has deleted his Instagram and Twitter account.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco