A Women-Only Screening Of ‘Wonder Woman’ Has Bruised Several Male Egos

Alamo Drafthouse theatre chain in Austin, Texas, announced to hold an all-women screening of “Wonder Woman” and a bunch of men got really upset.

Superhero movies are all the rage right now.

Only in the last decade we have had trilogies for comic book movies like “Captain America,” “Iron Man” and “Thor” to name a few. There have also been at least three “Hulk” movies with different actors and equal number of separate “Spider Man” franchises.

In fact, in past 100 years, Hollywood has churned out approximately 130 comic book films with superhero protagonists – and that does not include group superhero movies like “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Suicide Squad.”

Interestingly, out of those 130 films, only eight had female leads, including the disastrous “Elektra” and “Catwoman” movies.

There has been an extreme dearth of female superhero movies, which is why a movie theatre chain decided to pay homage to DC’s upcoming “Wonder Woman” with a woman-only screening.

“Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz,” wrote Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas, on their website. “And when we say ‘Women (and People Who Identify As Women) Only,’ we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female.”

It is a brilliant idea.

Women have been dealing with underrepresentation in comic books-based superhero movies for ages (and will have to wait at least two more years for Marvel’s “Captain Marvel”) so it is nice to give them a chance to come together and watch actress Gal Gadot bring the comics’ biggest female icon to live on big screen.

It is a celebration, to be honest. After all, Diana Prince, an Amazonian warrior princess who lives on an island where there are no men, has been an inspiration to generations of women.

However, as one would predict, the news of the screening has really bruised quite a few male egos.

A number of grown men took to social media to slam Drafthouse's “hypocritical” decision while crying about reverse-sexism and “misandry.” Many also asked the theater why they were not offering men-only screenings for films with male superheroes aka every other superhero movie.

Although, the theater chain tried to explain their decision had nothing to do with “segregation” or “equality,” male movie viewers are just not pleased that one small theater in one state of the United States dared to hold a women-only screening for a movie that would be available in almost every single movie theater across the country.

Drafthouse’s Facebook page is overflowing with complaints and criticism regarding the decision, and the theater company – or whoever is handling its social media accounts – is handling it like a pro.

Here are a few examples.

The good news is that the movie theater sold out the first screening in the matter of hours and has since added a second screening.

“We are very excited to present select, women-only Wonder Woman screenings at Alamo Drafthouse,” Morgan Hendrix, Alamo Drafthouse creative manager, said in a statement. “That providing an experience where women truly reign supreme has incurred the wrath of trolls only serves to deepen our belief that we’re doing something right. As a result, we will be expanding this program across the country and inviting women everywhere to join us as we celebrate this iconic super heroine in our theaters.”

This screening is not discrimination – and those who do not understand that probably do not even understand what Diana Prince means to millions of women across the world.

The “Wonder Woman” opens in theaters on June 2, 2017.