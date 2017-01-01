Alex Jones Casually Threatens CNN’s Wolf Blitzer's Life

The right-wing conspiracy theorist threatened to put bullets in another person’s head on his radio show and, somehow, it’s absolutely fine.

Threatening to kill someone with a gun on a public platform is A-OK, apparently, as long as you’re Alex Jones.

The right-wing fanatic on his show “InfoWars” was criticizing CNN’s Wolf Blitzer’s panel on the Alexandria shooter, James Hodgkinson, who opened fire at a congressional GOP baseball game, critically wounding House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and injuring three others.

“Wolf Blitzer has a guest on: ‘So, this man wasn’t a monster, he was just tired of things,'” Jones began, blissfully ignorant of the fact that it was a guest, not Blitzer, who said Hodgkinson was “not evil.”

“What happens, Wolf Blitzer, when somebody pumps rounds into your little pumpkin head and says, ‘It’s just political?'” Jones added.

Quite casually, the conspiracy loon issued a not-so-subtle death threat to Blitzer and continued with his despicable rant about the possibility of a second civil war.

“You guys better have some helicopter jump jets and be ready to get out of here real quick if the actual civil war kicks off,” he went on. “I mean, I’m not the one that’s calling for violence; you’re going to get wrecked bad. There are a lot of people like Santa Claus been making a list, been checking it twice about who’s been naughty and nice. And you kick off Civil War 2, baby, you’ll think Lexington and Concord was a cake walk.”

Just as a reminder, this is the same person whom NBC News recently provided a platform to air his vitriolic views about everything that doesn’t affect him personally.

Despite massive outrage over his interview, scheduled for June 18, with Megyn Kelly, the channel intends to air the program.

Even more disturbing is the fact that President Donald Trump has openly expressed his admiration for Jones.