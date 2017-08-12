Man Calls Brutal Attack On Black Man In Charlottesville ‘Self-Defense’

“It was not a deliberate attack, it was a defensive attack. These men attacked us. In my scenario, I thought I was going there on a defensive mode.”

Earlier in a parking garage in #Charlottesville - white supremacists beat this black kid w/poles. [Photo for by @zdroberts @NationofChange] pic.twitter.com/LLPBPjb8si — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) August 12, 2017

The tragic death of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Virginia, was just one of the brutal attacks that took place during the violent KKK rally held by white supremacists.

One such incident involved Deandre Harris, 20, a black counter-protester who was beaten with poles by a group of white supremacists in a parking garage. After nearly two weeks, Alex Ramos, one of the alleged attackers, turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

However, he is now trying to claim the attack was self-defense.

After the attack, Ramos had been wanted in his hometown in Georgia. But before going to the police and turning himself in, he began portraying himself as the victim.

“It was not a deliberate attack, it was a defensive attack. These men attacked us. In my scenario, I thought I was going there on a defensive mode. You know, defending people from being attacked. I hit the man one time. Before I got there, men beat him with sticks and shields. I had nothing to do with that,” he said.

These are photos from the now deactivated Facebook.:



Note that the banner image includes some local Proud Boys. pic.twitter.com/ZlRH6AXimQ — Atlanta Antifascists (@afainatl) August 15, 2017

Ramos and his alt-right supporters are reportedly referring to a video of the incident that was shot from another angle, which made Harris look like an attacker as he appeared to swing at a white man.

According to Harris’ lawyer Lee Meritt, the white man was Harris’ friend and he swung at him to protect him. He further argued Ramos and his fellow attackers can’t claim self-defense as they did so after Harris retreated.

He further added Ramos was not in any kind of danger therefore can’t claim self-defense.

“You have to perceive yourself as being in some kind of danger,” said Merritt.

Meritt expressed his disappointment over how the police has still not been able to arrest the rest of the attackers.

“With information including affiliated organizations, clear photographs, and recordings, it is disappointing that the combined efforts of federal and local agencies have failed to lead to either the identification or arrest of additional suspects,” he said.

The brutal attack that took place on Aug. 12 left Harris with a knee injury and a fractured wrist, concussion, abrasions, contusions across his body and a head laceration that required staples.

It is interesting to see how quickly Ramos changed his stance, as soon after the attack he posted a video on Facebook in which he said, “Yeah, I’m glad I stomped some ass out there, and I don’t give a f***. I’m happy about it. You hurt my people, I guess we hurt you back.”

BREAKING: Michael Alex Ramos has been arrested for the felony assault of DeAndre Harris in Charlottesville.



2 down.

4 to go. pic.twitter.com/kTwhunaw3z — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 29, 2017

I wrote about him. Glad he has been arressted. — Rosa A. Clemente (@rosaclemente) August 29, 2017

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters, Joshua Roberts