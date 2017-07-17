Coast Guard Wants To Bar River From Disabled Vets So Trump Can Golf

Because President Donald Trump wants to play golf by the Potomac, the Coast Guard may have to bar waterway vehicles from using the river out of security concerns.

President Donald Trump doesn't seem to care too much that he's been making enemies left and right. So what's another group of Americans to him?

The Coast Guard announced that at least 2 miles of the Potomac River will be be closed off when Trump or other top White House officials head to the president's National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia — keeping veterans from using the river.

The location is strategic because it borders the golf club. And due to security concerns, The Washington Post reported, the region must be closely monitored to keep many waterway vehicles from entering while the president is using the golf course.

Vehicles that would not be allowed to enter include canoes, sailboats, jet-skis, stand-up paddle boards, motorboats, and kayaks, which are used regularly by disabled and wounded veterans who are part of the kayaking program known as Riley's Lock.

If this policy is implemented and Trump or White House officials end up using the golf course regularly, veterans would not be allowed to carry on with their activities.

To many veterans who kayak in the Potomac, Trump is being selfish.

“Granted, it's his golf course,” former marine John Deitle said. “But he has other golf courses.”

To others, officials wouldn't be as concerned about securing the river so dramatically if Trump hadn't cut down the trees along the shoreline. After all, if the hundreds of trees had been kept in place, vehicles in the Potomac wouldn't have such a clear view of the golf course.

This isn't the first time the Trump family has caused an uproar in the Maryland, Northern Virginia region after Trump moved to the White House.

In March, Secret Service used its power to block a parking space near Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's home, prompting Kalorama neighbors to revolt. More recently in April, pedestrians were barred from using the sidewalk by the White House's southern fence out of security concerns.

Trump, who's already very unpopular in the region, doesn't seem concerned that these measures may make him and his family even less popular now. We wonder whether hurting veterans, a group of voters the president has always claimed to be extremely supportive of, will force him to rethink his strategy.

Something tells us nothing will.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Wikimedia Commons/Matthew S. Masaschi