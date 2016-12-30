Banned From Twitter, Alt-Right’s Poster Boy Lands $250,000 Book Deal

Milo Yiannopoulos is being offered a huge amount of money to share his too-racist-for-Twitter thoughts in the form of a book.

Racism is going mainstream and no one seems to be too much bothered about it.

White extremists like Richard Spencer and his followers are holding “conferences” where they are casually spewing anti-Semitic “speeches” and giving Nazi salutes.

Bill O’Reilly, who tried (and failed) to hide his racist self on Fox News for so many years, finally exposed himself by whining about the murder of white power at the hands of “the left” on national television.

Tomi Lahren has over 3 million Facebook fans (who probably believe whatever racially charged garbage she shares in the name of news).

A white nationalist like Steve Bannon will have the ear of the next president of the United States.

So, it not really surprising — yey appalling nevertheless — to learn that an unapologetic racist like Milo Yiannopoulos, aka the alt-right’s poster boy, has struck up a book deal worth $250,000.

Threshold Editions confirmed they will publish Milo's book, DANGEROUS, on March 14, 2017. Thomas Flannery at AGI Vigliano brokered the deal. — Sarah Weinman (@sarahw) December 29, 2016

Yiannopoulos, the tech editor at the alt-right (alias white supremacist) website Breitbart, is best known for harassing “Ghostbusters” actor Leslie Jones with racist remarks on Twitter. Things got to a point that Jones eventually had to quit the social media platform.

Fortunately, Twitter responded by doing the right thing and kicked Yiannopoulos off for good, citing abuse and harassment as reasons behind the move.

But, as it turns out, it’s pretty easy for racists to find a megaphone to spew vitriol — thanks to like-minded and willing racists.

Yiannopoulos has reportedly signed the massive book deal with Threshold Editions, the publishing arm of Simon & Schuster that has published books for the likes of Donald Trump, Glenn Beck and Rush Limbaugh.

FYI, Simon & Schuster are known as “conservative” publishers (just like the racist “alt-right” is known as a far-right movement.)

“I met with top execs at Simon & Schuster earlier in the year and spent half an hour trying to shock them with lewd jokes and outrageous opinions,” Yiannopoulos bragged about his deal to The Hollywood Reporter. “I thought they were going to have me escorted from the building — but instead they offered me a wheelbarrow full of money.”

The book is most likely going to be an autobiography, set to be released on March 14, 2017. Threshold Editions told the Huffington Post it will be based on “free speech by the outspoken and controversial gay British writer and editor at Breitbart News.”

And in case you didn’t know, Yiannopoulos’ idea of “free speech” includes blurting out statements like trans people are mentally ill, feminism is cancer and Black Lives Matter is the "last socially acceptable hate group in America."

The book is (aptly) titled “Dangerous,” by the way.

And, yes, Yiannopoulos is definitely gloating about this opportunity.

“They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened,” Yiannopoulos further told THR. “Did it hurt Madonna being banned from MTV in the 1990s? Did all that negative press hurt Donald Trump’s chances of winning the election?”

And obviously, reasonable people are calling out this book deal:

.@simonschuster are you concerned $250k book deal you gave Milo Yiannopoulos will read as condoning the racist harassment @Lesdoggg endured? — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) December 29, 2016

If @simonschuster doesn't rescind misogynist troll Milo Yiannopoulos' $250K deal, I will sadly never purchase another S&S product again. — Daniel Matarazzo (@dbmzzo) December 29, 2016

@THR It was not a "spat" Thousands of people harassed/insulted/threatened the life of Leslie Jones. Stop normalizing white supremacy! — Marvin the Martian (@MartyTruthHurts) December 29, 2016

@simonschuster Giving Milo Yiannopoulos a book deal means not one penny from me until the end of time. You support Nazis, you get nothing. — Terry Desjardins (@witch_1031) December 29, 2016

How is it that I wake up, check Twitter, and see Amanda Palmer AND Milo Yiannopoulos are trending, and it's NOT because either are dead? — Leonard Pierce (@leonardpierce) December 29, 2016

