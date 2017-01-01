Alt-Right Expected To Hold Largest Fascist Rally In Recent History

Rally organizer and former Daily Caller writer Jason Kessler said his main objective for the demonstration is to “destigmatize pro-white advocacy.”

White nationalists are organizing the largest fascist rally in recent history this week.

According to Alternet, Aug. 12 will mark the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where racist white folks are expected to come out in droves to protest the removal of a statue of former Confederate Army Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Although the city council already approved the removal back in April, the issue has been taken to the courts, and now white nationalists are taking their grievances to the streets in a widespread show of opposition to the monument's elimination.

As Alternet notes, these alt-right “free speech” rallies have become more frequent since February when antifascists forced the cancellation of self-proclaimed provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos’ speaking engagement at the University of California, Berkeley.

The difference in the upcoming “Unite the Right” demonstration, however, is that more than 1,000 people are expected to attend.

Several famous alt-right figures are leading the charge for this event, including Richard Spencer, who will headline the rally. Other speakers include Mike Enoch of The Right Stuff and main organizer Jason Kessler, who wrote for popular conservative media outlet The Daily Caller, among others.

Kessler reportedly said that his main objective for hosting this rally is to “destigmatize pro-white advocacy.”

Ironically enough, the fascist Traditionalist Worker Party had the audacity to claim that “the event’s not about race” and that they welcome “non-white allies.” However, based on Kessler’s own “pro-white advocacy” declaration, it absolutely is about race and perpetuating white supremacy.

Needless to say, counter protesters need to show up at this event in order to stomp out the hate that will be flooding the Charlottesville streets.

Some groups that have already been organizing against “Unite the Right,” include Showing Up for Racial Justice, Black Lives Matter, and Redneck Revolt, among other socialist and antifascist groups.

One thing that liberals, progressives, and antifascists cannot afford to do is be silent in the face of this aggressive new wave of white nationalism.

