Muslim Blogger Rejects Revlon's Award Because Of Gal Gadot

"We can't accept role models that support the oppression of women and girls in other parts of the world,” she explained on her social media.

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, the Jordanian-Palestinian journalist who is the founder of MuslimGirl website and a women's rights activist, recently turned down Revlon’s Changemaker Award.

MuslimGirl is a platform that clears out misconceptions about Muslim women around the world and in the media.

The award was being presented to Amani as a result of her moving encouragement for Muslim women. However, she refused to accept it and her explanation adds all the more weight to her decision.

The 25-year-old activist didn’t accept the accolade because of Revlon selecting Gal Gadot of the “Wonder Woman” fame, as brand ambassador for their newest "Live Boldly" campaign, giving out a message of women empowerment.

"I cannot accept this award from Revlon with Gal Gadot as the ambassador,” Amani posted on an Instagram. "Her vocal support of the Israeli Defense Forces' actions in Palestine goes against MuslimGirl.com's morals and values. I can't, in good conscience, accept this award from the brand and celebrate Gal's ambassadorship after the IDF imprisoned a 16-year-old girl named Ahed Tamimi last month, an activist who is currently still incarcerated."

Gadot was an Israeli soldier and has publically supported Israel's bombing of Gaza in 2014, which took the lives of more than 1,400 Palestinian civilians – including hundreds of women and children.

"It's easy to get caught up in convos about women's empowerment right now, which is why it's so important for us to stay woke about who's getting left out of the conversation and give them space whenever we can," Amani told Teen Vogue. "We have to make sure that our feminism is inclusive of [all] women of color because history has taught us that we can't compromise on liberation."

People have lauded her decision.

Thank you; this can't have been an easy decision to make. Really grateful and proud of your stance and integrity. — Zainab Akhtar (@comicsandcola) January 16, 2018

Thank you for doing the right thing & for shedding light on the how discordant accepting this award (As deserved as it is) under these circumstances would be. It's sad because Mvslim girl deserves so much to be appreciated, so this is tough but necessary and brave, thank you — JIHAD BARBIE (@kaali_msa) January 16, 2018

Because what is feminism if you actively support and are proud to be associated with an oppressive military limiting the livelihood of an entire nationality? #NotMyChangemaker https://t.co/NOuRs04rGD — Feeya (@FeeyaBee) January 16, 2018

I stand with you and your decision. — N??????? ? (@Naqs_TS) January 16, 2018

Respect ? — Mel (@ChalimarMel) January 17, 2018

Bravo, you have already won an award and that is the hearts of millions of people. That, cannot be beaten. #KeepingitReal — HotSxcMama (@ElleHWOSydney) January 17, 2018

That’s absolutely incredible. Thank you so much, it is certainly brave and admirable. ?????? — rania (@thatraniaperson) January 16, 2018

