© Pixabay

Muslim Blogger Rejects Revlon's Award Because Of Gal Gadot

by
Shafaq Naveed
"We can't accept role models that support the oppression of women and girls in other parts of the world,” she explained on her social media.

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, the Jordanian-Palestinian journalist who is the founder of MuslimGirl website and a women's rights activist, recently turned down Revlon’s Changemaker Award.

MuslimGirl is a platform that clears out misconceptions about Muslim women around the world and in the media.

The award was being presented to Amani as a result of her moving encouragement for Muslim women. However, she refused to accept it and her explanation adds all the more weight to her decision.

The 25-year-old activist didn’t accept the accolade because of Revlon selecting Gal Gadot of the “Wonder Woman” fame, as brand ambassador for their newest "Live Boldly" campaign, giving out a message of women empowerment.

"I cannot accept this award from Revlon with Gal Gadot as the ambassador,” Amani posted on an Instagram. "Her vocal support of the Israeli Defense Forces' actions in Palestine goes against MuslimGirl.com's morals and values. I can't, in good conscience, accept this award from the brand and celebrate Gal's ambassadorship after the IDF imprisoned a 16-year-old girl named Ahed Tamimi last month, an activist who is currently still incarcerated."

Read More
Why Did Israel Send 30 Troops To Arrest A Teen Palestinian Girl?

Gadot was an Israeli soldier and has publically supported Israel's bombing of Gaza in 2014, which took the lives of more than 1,400 Palestinian civilians – including hundreds of women and children. 

 "It's easy to get caught up in convos about women's empowerment right now, which is why it's so important for us to stay woke about who's getting left out of the conversation and give them space whenever we can," Amani told Teen Vogue. "We have to make sure that our feminism is inclusive of [all] women of color because history has taught us that we can't compromise on liberation."

People have lauded her decision.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
Ahed's Cousin Is The First Palestinian To Be Killed By Israel In 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Image:  Pixabay, Moritz 

Tags:
ahed tamimi award brand ambassador gal gadot israel israeli soldier makeup muslim woman muslims news palestenians united states wonder woman
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.