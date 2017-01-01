Exhausted Amazon Employees Forced To Sleep Where They Stand

Employees at Amazon bear the brunt as its largest packaging plant in Europe is due to ship 1.2 million items this year.

Employees at Amazon complained of deplorable working conditions, where they were allegedly forced to work 55 hours-week at the company’s newest warehouse in Tilbury, United Kingdom, referred to as a “fulfillment centre” by the online giant.

According to an investigation carried out by an undercover reporter at the Sunday Mirror, the conditions in Europe’s largest Amazon packaging plant are intolerable as workers sleep on their feet after working 10 hours shifts under pressure. Workers who have to deal with a package after every 30 seconds are being carried away in ambulances after failing to meet the company’s inhumane work targets.

Overworked employees reportedly cover clocks to forget about the excessive time left on their shift, they also have to walk up to three miles to use the toilets.

The plant which measures the size of 11 football pitches is due to ship 1.2 million items this year.

According to the undercover reporter, who was at the plant for five weeks, workers suffer both mentally and physically in an attempt to meet the company’s unrealistic targets.

He said that some of his colleagues were so tired from working 55-hour weeks that they would “sleep on their feet.”

“Those who could not keep up with the punishing targets faced the sack – and some who buckled under the strain had to be attended by ambulance crews,” the reporter added.

“At my induction, someone was asking why the staff turnover was so high. It’s because they’re killing people. All my friends think I’m dead. I’m exhausted,” complained one of the workers at the Tilbury plant.

The plant has no natural light and the staff remains unaware of day and night timings, they work like robots. The undercover reporter also worked nonstop from 7:30 am to 6 pm and got just two half hour breaks during the day, which was just enough for him to run to the canteen for food.

One of the workers collapsed, all thanks to the sad working conditions and had to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Another one suffered a panic attack upon discovering she had to work compulsory overtime up to 55 hours a week over Christmas. She had to see a paramedic.

According to the investigation, after the items were picked they were sent to a packaging area where workers would prepare 120 items for shipping every hour, it was rumored that these items could go up to as much as 200 items or 85 multiple items.

“Why are we not allowed to sit when it is quiet and not busy? We are human beings, not slaves and animals,” another frustrated worker wrote on whiteboard for staff comments.

Amazon had promised earlier of improving its working conditions after accusations of low pay and poor working conditions, but the latest revelations portray a different sad story.

“Amazon provides a safe and positive workplace with competitive pay and benefits. We are proud to have created thousands of roles in our UK fulfillment centers. As with most companies, we expect a certain level of performance. Targets are based on previous performance achieved by our workers. Associates are evaluated over a long period of time,” said the company defending itself.

Read More Amazon Drivers Forced To Defecate In Their Vans To Make Deadlines

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Reuters, Toby Melville