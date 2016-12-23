Moscow Is Laughing At The US Because Of Trump: Russian Analyst

"How could America lecture us on any development, institutions, human rights, democracy, rhetoric when they just elected Donald Trump. He’s such a fool. He’s such a bully."

An entire panel at MSNBC took time out to laugh at Donald Trump and the United States' impending spiral into chaos.

The crew was taking apart the holiday note Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent Trump, and all of them agreed that Trump had been played.

President-elect Donald Trump praises letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin: "His thoughts are so correct." https://t.co/vU1LZoZXyv pic.twitter.com/Mh6t27mcfJ — CNN (@CNN) December 23, 2016

Russian analyst Nina Khrushcheva confirmed that Trump was "playing right into Putin's hands."

“I was just in Moscow and the Russians are saying ‘Look at those fools, look at their their democracy.’ Absolutely,” she said. “‘How could America lecture us on any development, institutions, human rights, democracy, rhetoric when they just elected Donald Trump. He’s such a fool. He’s such a bully. That’s what America deserves and we’re going to take advantage of it.’ And that’s how Russians feel about it, and now it’s taking shape with letters from Vladimir Putin to Donald Trump with their exchange on potential nuclear armament and whatnot.”

When asked whether such intimacies between Trump and Putin could impede investigations into Russia's alleged role in the elections, intelligence analyst Malcolm Nance replied with of course, and laughed.

“I don’t think there will be any accountability with the regards of the Russian hacking against the DNC or even violating the entirety of the U.S. electoral process. He has benefited from that,” Nance said, stating the obvious. “He’s going to shut down any investigation if it implicates him or his campaign.”

Putin knows just how to stroke Trump's needy, fragile ego. The letter was addressed to "His Excellency Donald Trump," which, as the frustrated analyst remarked, has not happened in the U.S. since King George III.

“We are being played as fools by a spymaster-in-chief," Nance added. "A former KGB officer, Director of Russian Intelligence. He’s laughing at us in his letters which stroke Donald Trump. ‘His excellency!’ We haven’t had a letter like that in the United States since King George III. As long as Trump is manipulated, Russia and China will take our market share from the international markets out there, and the United States will be relegated to a third class country.”