American Airlines Forces First-Class Black Passenger To Back Of Plane

A black woman recently became a target of racism when she was made to move to the back of an American Airline plane despite having a first-class ticket.

Rane Baldwin, an African-American woman, was traveling with her white friend, Janet Novak, from Kentucky to Charlotte in the U.S. The two ladies checked into their American Airlines Flight 5389 and although they were looking forward to a comfortable journey in their first-class seats, things didn’t go to well for Baldwin, who soon fell victim to racism.

Novak narrated the entire incident via tweets to the airline, whose officials asked her details stating, “We don't tolerate discrimination of any kind. Please share details and your record locator. We want to look into this quickly.”

It all started off when the ticket agent scanned her first-class boarding pass and then handed her a ticket that directed her to the back of the plane. Upon questioning the agent, Baldwin was informed that she had been assigned a new seat because a plane change resulted in fewer first-class seats. Interestingly, her white friend's seat remained the same.

It's actually amazing how much racism I've experienced on @AmericanAir this morning for sitting with a friend. Like genuinely amazing. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir It started when we got to SDF for flight AA5839 to CLT. Woman at the kiosk was confused by our tickets and kept insinuating that we (1) — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir weren't flying together. She kept asking for a receipt for checked bags, assuming that we were lying about having an AA credit card for (2) — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir free checked bags. She was convinced that we weren't flying together. We eventually moved on and made our way to the gate. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

Things only got worse when upon complaining, Baldwin was treated like a nobody and ignored, while Novack was treated very differently. Novack then decided to move with her friend to the rear end of the plane, but a member of the crew offered her another seat elsewhere.

@AmericanAir We went to board the plane with first class tickets and were told that the tickets had been messed up and I was first class and she wasn't. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

“At this point, the plane was fully boarded, but there were multiple empty rows at the front of the main cabin,” Baldwin said in an interview with The Root.

@AmericanAir As she asked questions, she was ignored. However, whenever I asked the same questions, I received thorough answers. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir They literally made her wait at the back of the plane and refused to make eye contact with her or speak with her. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir The microaggressions that your workers projected are prejudiced, ignorant. They literally didn't believe I was flying with a black woman. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

@AmericanAir They literally made her wait at the back of the plane and refused to make eye contact with her or speak with her. — Janet Novack (@janetnovack_) May 2, 2017

“I’ve never felt so unimportant my entire life. This flight was the most blatantly racist thing that’s ever happened to me. I’m the one who bought the tickets; she was traveling with me — not the other way around,” she continued. “When my ticket was changed and Janet’s was not, I felt like I was being sent to the back of the bus. I just kept wondering if I was in some sort of time warp and asking myself, ‘Is this what it felt like to be black 60 years ago?’”

It is important to note here that the African-American woman is an Advantage Platinum Select/World Elite cardholder, and yet she was treated so roughly. The incident was one of sheer discrimination and The Root contacted the airline for an answer but has not received any response as yet.

@janetnovack_ @AmericanAir Your "1" amazing experience is daily life 4 millions of Americans of color and usually white Americans don't care — Shannon P (@ShannonPatriece) May 10, 2017

@janetnovack_ @AmericanAir This is reprehensible behavior, @AmericanAir! You can claim to not tolerate it, but this is curb to seat discrimination, it's systemic! — UnPresidentedJack (@rewir8rh83) May 9, 2017