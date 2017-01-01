3 More Americans Are Still Awaiting Freedom In North Korea

“He told the churches that he was a missionary working on North Korea and sending stuff from China into the North to help the North Koreans,” Ma said.

An American student, Otto Warmbier, was in detention in North Korea before he was sent back to the United States, soon after which he passed away. The incident has further troubled the negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea and brought into focus 3 other Americans who remain detained in the hermit kingdom, still living miserable lives.

The first case is that of Kim Dong Chul, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Fairfax, Virginia, who had been arrested while spying for South Korea. His detention first made headlines in January 2016 after which he confessed that he had been spying for South Korea, but CNN isn’t sure whether or not the statement was made under duress.

A North Korean defector, Ma Young-ae, living in New York, said Kim was a Christian missionary who was sending stuff from China to help North Koreans. However, he was found guilty of espionage and subversion for which he was sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labor in April.

The next case is that of Kim Sang-duk, a professor of accounting at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology. He was detained at the Pyongyang International Airport on 22 April, and the North Korean government claimed Kim was “intercepted for committing criminal acts of hostility aimed to overturn the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea].” However, the chancellor of the university claims the man was involved in “some other activities outside PUST such as helping an orphanage.” A South Korean news agency further endorsed this statement, saying that Kim was involved in humanitarian aid work in the country.

While his wife, who was also detained, has been sent back to the U.S., Kim still remains under detention.

The last detainee suffering in North Korea, is Kim Hak-song who is ethnically Korean, born in China and moved to the U.S. in the 1990s is another teacher at PUST. He was detained in North Korea on suspicion of “hostile acts” and CNN reports he was very interested in helping North Korea improve its agricultural output.

