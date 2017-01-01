American Parents Are Struggling To Give Their Kids Proper Child Care

According to the survey, 32 percent of U.S. parents say they spent 20 percent of their annual household income on child care.

American parents are struggling with raising children — and the biggest cause for it is the high cost of child care.

According to Care.com’s “Cost of Care Survey,” 32 percent of the nation’s parents say they spent 20 percent of their annual household income on child care, which includes fees for care centers and wages for a nanny, sitter and au pair.

Four in 10 parents said the astronomical cost was causing strain in their familial relationships. Part of the tension comes from their entire budget being swept away on their children. At least 70 percent parents were also going over budget by a $100 monthly.

In fact, 20 percent people are opting to have fewer kids (even though they want more) because care is too expensive for them. The majority of these people also delayed in starting a family.

Parents’ careers are also being negatively impacted with some saying their care plans don’t work out at the last minutes while others complain of having to leave their jobs and become stay-at-home parents.

Around 53 percent of parents say American culture isn’t doing enough to support them.

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters, Shannon Stapleton