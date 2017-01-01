108M Americans Suffer From Insomnia — Luckily, There’s A Safe Solution

© Reuters, Eloy Alonso

Health experts believe two and a half hours a week of moderate aerobic exercises along with strength or resistance training is needed to stabilize your sleep.

108 million Americans suffer from insomnia and most of them turn to dangerous sleeping pills to get a good night’s rest.

Fortunately, there is a safer solution: exercise.

Health experts believe two and a half hours a week of moderate aerobic exercises along with strength or resistance training is needed to stabilize your sleep. Regular exercise not just helps a person sleep faster, it stops them from waking in the night and disrupting sleep.

Older women who have trouble sleeping have said their sleep improved form poor to good when they started exercising. They also had more energy and were less depressed.

Exercise can also reduce dangerous disorders like sleep apnea. Around 18 million Americans suffer from this disorder which can make a person temporarily stop breathing for up to a minute during the night. Exercising regularly can reduce the symptoms by 25 percent.

Regular aerobics also help reduce restless-leg syndrome which leads to disruptive sleep.

Check out the video above to find out more sleep benefits from exercising.

