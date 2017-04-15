Argentinian Boy Makes Powerful Calendar To Stop Violence Against Women

"I decided to do this because no one else would," said Ramiro, a 17-year-old Argentinian boy determined to be part of the solution to violence against women.

In 2015, an estimated 235 women in Argentina were murdered because of their gender. According to some women's rights groups, there were just as many victims in 2016. These numbers are horrific, but Argentina is sadly one of the safest countries in South America for women, in no small part because of activists unwilling to rest until the number is zero.

One activist seeking to do away with gender-based violence against women — also known as femicide — is 17-year-old Ramiro. He is calling attention the serious problem through an eye-opening project that has gone viral. With the help of Google alerts, Ramiro documented cases of femicide throughout the month of April, listing them on a calendar under the categories of missing women (desaparecida), abused women (abusada), murdered women (asesinada), and murdered and abused women (asesinada y abusada).

Me puso bastante mal hacer esto, pero es la única forma de visibilizar el horror. #NiUnaMenos pic.twitter.com/RDGIzJhFV0 — Ramiro (@Ramastered) April 15, 2017

Translation: "I feel pretty bad doing this, but it's the only way to show this horror."

"I decided to do it because no one else would, not the media or the newspapers," the teenager explained. "They just have reported like three or four cases. The local media only cares about the girls who are from Buenos Aires."

Ramiro uses the hashtag #NiUnaMenos (which translates to Not One Less) in reference to the Argentinian feminist movement that works toward eradicating violence against women. According to the group's website, a woman is killed every 30 hours in Argentina due to her gender.

By the end of the month, Ramiro's calendar was heartbreakingly almost full. The days where no violence against women was reported are not as uplifting when you see that there are days with multiple cases listed and also realize that many crimes go unreported.

Todos tenemos hermanas, o hijas, o amigas, o sobrinas, nietas, novias, conocidas.... BASTA por diosss ! pic.twitter.com/cAwY3MY8Ju — Laura Fernández (@laufer4) April 28, 2017

Tragically, countries in South America are hardly the only nations grappling with (or ignoring) femicide. In Australia, Canada, Israel, South Africa, and the United States, 40 to 70 percent of females murdered were slain by their intimate partners. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, twenty women are victims of domestic violence every minute in the United States.

There's a staggering amount of work to be done to prevent and stop gender-based violence against women. The task is daunting, but a world in which women are not killed merely because they are women is one day closer to possible when boys like Ramiro join the fight.