© Reuters

Andy Murray Loses Match, Wins Hearts For Rejecting Casual Sexism

by
editors
“Say what you will about [Andy] Murray but so rare is the male athlete whose brain is so automatically programmed to credit accomplishments of women,” wrote a Twitter user.

British tennis player and Former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray is winning praise after he corrected a journalist for his “casual sexism.”

Murray bowed out of the Wimbledon after losing to Sam Querrey in five-set quarter-final. During the post match press conference, a journalist started a question by referring to Querrey as the "first U.S. player" to reach a major semifinal since 2009.

 

However, Murray was quick to correct the journalist.

“Andy, Sam is the first U.S. player to reach a major semi-final since 2009. How would you describe…” asked the journalist.

“Male player,” interrupted Murray.

"Yes, first male player, that's for sure,” replied the journalist.

Eight years ago, Andy Roddick reached the Wimbledon. This means, since then, Querrey is indeed the first American man to make it to the semi-finals at a Grand Slam tournament. However, most notably, Venus and Serena Williams have won dozens of Grand Slam titles.

Serena Williams alone has won more than 10 major titles since 2009. Venus is already in the semi-finals of Wimbledon this year and is all set to play Johanna Konta.

Murray’s mother, Judy Murray, praised her son for his action.

 

The tennis star has a history of defending women. In fact, in 2014 he became the first high-profile player to hire a female coach.

He defended hiring of a woman by writing on his website.

“Have I become a feminist? Well, if being a feminist is about fighting so that a woman is treated like a man then yes, I suppose I have,” he wrote on his website.

The tennis champion won millions of hearts with his action as Twitter users praised him for speaking out against the “casual sexism.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More: Serena Williams Fires Back At Nastase For 'Racist' Baby Remark
Tags:
andy murray athlete british grand slam journalists london male novak djokovic rafael nadal serena williams sexism tennis champion twitter user united kingdom venus williams
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.