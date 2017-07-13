Andy Murray Loses Match, Wins Hearts For Rejecting Casual Sexism

“Say what you will about [Andy] Murray but so rare is the male athlete whose brain is so automatically programmed to credit accomplishments of women,” wrote a Twitter user.

British tennis player and Former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray is winning praise after he corrected a journalist for his “casual sexism.”

Murray bowed out of the Wimbledon after losing to Sam Querrey in five-set quarter-final. During the post match press conference, a journalist started a question by referring to Querrey as the "first U.S. player" to reach a major semifinal since 2009.

Andy Murray may have lost, but nothing got past him post-match...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Uniks77WKu — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2017

However, Murray was quick to correct the journalist.

“Andy, Sam is the first U.S. player to reach a major semi-final since 2009. How would you describe…” asked the journalist.

“Male player,” interrupted Murray.

"Yes, first male player, that's for sure,” replied the journalist.

Eight years ago, Andy Roddick reached the Wimbledon. This means, since then, Querrey is indeed the first American man to make it to the semi-finals at a Grand Slam tournament. However, most notably, Venus and Serena Williams have won dozens of Grand Slam titles.

Serena Williams alone has won more than 10 major titles since 2009. Venus is already in the semi-finals of Wimbledon this year and is all set to play Johanna Konta.

Murray’s mother, Judy Murray, praised her son for his action.

The tennis star has a history of defending women. In fact, in 2014 he became the first high-profile player to hire a female coach.

He defended hiring of a woman by writing on his website.

“Have I become a feminist? Well, if being a feminist is about fighting so that a woman is treated like a man then yes, I suppose I have,” he wrote on his website.

The tennis champion won millions of hearts with his action as Twitter users praised him for speaking out against the “casual sexism.”

What a star @andy_murray is - on and off the court. https://t.co/JhytMYYBWL — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 12, 2017

Say what you will about Murray but so rare is the male athlete whose brain is so automatically programmed to credit accomplishments of women https://t.co/R29XBCGeEl — Dawn Rhodes (@rhodes_dawn) July 12, 2017

Note to all journalists: Andy Murray will call you out over casual sexism.

Words matter.#wimbledon pic.twitter.com/8SYFWfcFTZ — James Melville (@JamesMelville) July 12, 2017

Good to see Andy Murray correcting a journalist on this in his post-match press conference. pic.twitter.com/NAbuRkC4pI — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) July 12, 2017

Andy Murray - hats off. pic.twitter.com/vsWlPVMMqE — Henry Mance (@henrymance) July 12, 2017