Looks Like Scaramucci Just Accused Priebus Of Financial Info 'Leak'

“I have one or two people who obviously don't favor me, but that's okay, that's politics. I'm not the first person to get hit in politics, and I won't be the last,” Scaramucci earlier said.

Newly appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is making headlines ever since his appointment in the White House.

Soon after his hiring, he went on a tweet-deleting spree and removed all anti-Trump tweets after announcing they “shouldn’t be a distraction” as he serves the POSTUS’ agenda.

On Wednesday, he posted a cryptic tweet “pointing” to White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus

Scaramucci tweeted, "In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45.”

Scaramucci solidifying his position as "Mr. Full Transparency" by asking the FBI to investigate Reince Priebus for leaking his financials. pic.twitter.com/sCs4k1sOye — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) July 27, 2017

However, he was quick to remove the post just hours after posting it as speculation grew that he was threatening Preibus in the cryptic message. Scaramucci instantly came up with an explanation and denied accusing Preibus of leaking his financial disclosure details.

Wrong! Tweet was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks. @Reince45 pic.twitter.com/AB0reseuX1 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017

The original, now deleted, “threat” was in reference to a Politico report that revealed details of his financial disclosure. While citing Scaramucci’s finances, the report stated, the new communications director has been earning millions from ownership stake since last year.

It added Scaramucci earned$10 million between January and June from his ownership stake in SkyBridge. The report showed his total assets to be worth $85 million. Scaramucci’s ownership stake paid him $4.9million between January and June and he collected another $5million in salary payments during the same period.

Scaramucci and Preibus reportedly were not on good terms and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was also against his hiring.

While talking about the tensions, Scaramucci said in May, “I have one or two people who obviously don't favor me, but that's okay, that's politics. I'm not the first person to get hit in politics, and I won't be the last.”

However, in Scaramucci's first official appearance in front of the press in White House, he said he and Priebus “are a little bit like brothers, where we rough each other up once in a while, which is totally normal for brothers.”

While talking to Fox’s Sean Hannity, Preibus denied all claims and said the reports of “tensions” between the two were untrue.

However, Twitter thinks otherwise.

Tensions between Scaramucci and Priebus are raw as ever, I’m told tonight. There’s a reason Mooch tagged Reince on FBI leak tweet. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) July 27, 2017

??????WH source: To try to end leaks, Scaramucci wants to take Priebus' job as Chief of Staff & do widespread staff purge, not just Comms team. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 27, 2017

The inescapable conclusion here is Trump hired Scaramucci to—perhaps not THIS fast—get rid of Priebus without Trump getting his hands dirty. pic.twitter.com/N7mR63jOFI — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 27, 2017

Reince Priebus has always been thought to be the chief leaker, now it's getting serious: https://t.co/BGkc7prbjP — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) July 27, 2017

When Reince Priebus told everyone he was close with Scaramucci, people "literally laughed," one White House official told me last week. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) July 27, 2017

Read More This Spoof Video Proves Anthony Scaramucci Copies Trump's Gestures

Spotlight: Reuters, Yuri Gripas/ Jonathan Ernst