Here Is Why Anthony Scaramucci Is Deleting Old Tweets

Scaramucci is getting rid of all evidence that he had a soul once upon a time.

The newly-appointed Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci by President Donald Trump has said, and then reiterated, that he is totally on board with the president's agenda and wants to take it forward.

However, as the unforgiving world of Twitter reveals, he was not always on the same page as Trump.

The politics of "gotcha" are over. I have a thick skin and we're moving on to @POTUS agenda serving the American people — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 22, 2017

Shortly after assuming office, Scaramucci announced that he will delete his old tweets lest they become a "distraction".

Full transparency: I'm deleting old tweets. Past views evolved & shouldn't be a distraction. I serve @POTUS agenda & that's all that matters — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 22, 2017

Turns out, the "distracting" tweets Scaramucci referred to revealed the extent of “respect” he had for the Trump administration before he found ways to profit off it.

These tweets were just deleted by @Scaramucci. pic.twitter.com/VpfVkQiiUp — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) July 21, 2017

Unlike the "proud clingers of guns", the words Sarah Palin used to describe Trump supporters, Scaramucci is against the epidemic of guns in the country.

In another 2016 tweet, he seemed to be responding to Trump's all out war on Muslims.

"It is a fight within Islam, overwhelming majority see Islam as a religion of peace, want to live in multiracial/ethnic/faith democracies" — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 23, 2016

As communications director sums up himself, he probably does not side with Trump on most issues.

@cda0519 I am not a partisan. For Gay Marriage, against the death penalty, and Pro Choice. I am for social inclusion, fiscal responsibility — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 8, 2012

However, those rejoicing at the idea of a sane voice in the administration, might need to reconsider. Scaramucci, by joining the administration he once maligned and proclaiming that his views have "evolved", has proved that much like other members of the administration, he has little dignity or consideration for the disadvantaged in this country.