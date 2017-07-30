After Scaramucci, His Equally Controversial Friend Threatens Priebus

“Hey Reince. Remember when people told you that it was me that was trashing you in the press? They were right. Happy to start again,” read the tweet.

As if the newly-appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci’s foul mouthed attacks were not enough, his friend and GOP operative, Arthur Schwartz, also attacked the ousted White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus.

Schwartz launched a Twitter attack on Priebus and said in the now deleted tweet, “Hey Reince, you’re unemployed now. Keep pushing this crap and I’ll drop [opposition research] on you.”

Shortly afterwards, he posted another tweet, “Hey Reince. Remember when people told you that it was me that was trashing you in the press? They were right. Happy to start again.”

Schwartz’s tweets were apparently directed towards the belief that Priebus had leaked humiliating information on Scaramucci’s financial disclosure to the press. It is also believed the former chief of staff had also warned Trump that Scaramucci’s appointment was not a good idea.

Soon after the attacks towards Preibus, journalists began speculating that Schwartz is a publicist of Scaramucci.

I'm not spreading lies I'm asking questions. You're quoted as @Scaramucci publicist and now spreading dirt on @Reince. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 30, 2017

After creating a stir with his tweets, Schwartz deleted his tweets and apologized for the act.

I deleted my tweets re @Reince & apologized to him. Pretty sure he's not accepting my apology. Can't blame him. I'm ashamed of what I said. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 30, 2017

Schwartz is a trained PR representative. He joined MWW in 2014 and served as the senior vice president and managing director of its corporate communications practice. He also reportedly has close ties to Republicans.

He has also tweeted his support for Republicans several times.

The tweet attacks come at a very crucial point as the White House had a turbulent week. Just days ago, Scaramucci posted a cryptic tweet “pointing” to White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus.

However, he was quick to remove the post just hours after posting it as speculation grew that he was threatening Preibus in the cryptic message. Scaramucci also instantly came up with an explanation and denied accusing Preibus of leaking his financial disclosure details.

That is not all. Ryan Lizza, Washington correspondent for The New Yorker, alleged he called him and demanded to know his sources so that he could get to the bottom of the White House leaks. Conveniently for Lizza, Scaramucci did not ask to be off the record.

“Reince is a f***ing paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” Scaramucci told Lizza. He changed his voice, pretending to be Preibus: “‘Oh, Bill Shine is coming in. Let me leak the f***ing thing and see if I can c***-block these people the way I c***-blocked Scaramucci for six months.’”

Following the controversy, Trump replaced Priebus after only six months on the job and appointed retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shake-up of his top team.

