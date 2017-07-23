Trump's New WH Appointee Advises Press Secretary To Focus On Her Looks

“Sarah, if you're watching. “I love the hair and makeup person that we had on Friday, so I'd like to continue to use the hair and makeup person.”

Newly appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was all praise for the new White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during his interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

However, at one point, Scaramucci delivered a remark about Sanders that had nothing to do with her job or skills.

The latest-Trump appointee, instead, advised Sanders on her looks.

The Communications Director also appreciated Sanders on how she dealt with the media.

“The only thing I ask Sarah, Sarah if you’re watching, I love the hair and makeup person that we had on Friday, so I’d like to continue to use the hair and makeup person,” he said.

The statement shouldn't really come as a shocker, though. Scaramucci was only keeping true to his boss' (Donald Trump's) tradition of delivering misogynistic remarks. For the commander-in-chief, size shape and appearance is all that matters Brains? Not so much. If Trump ever disapproves of a woman, it is mostly based on how she looks, as is his as is his appreciation of her. (Not that any of that matters but that's how the POTUS is known for his professional - and personal - association with women.)

People instantly took to Twitter to express their disregard.

Anthony Scaramucci says Sarah Sanders Huckabee would be better at her job if she looked better. No, really. #CNNSOTU https://t.co/0S758V1MTZ — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 23, 2017

Because we all know being pretty makes a woman better at her job?? — Jessica Piper (@Jesspiper7) July 23, 2017

And if the press is hounding you, just put on a little lipstick. — Choc Mint (@ChocMint1) July 23, 2017

But wait, I thought this administration wasn't sexist? — Laura J. Burns (@ljburns) July 23, 2017

On another note, how much are we paying for the hair and makeup person? — linda drake (@lindadrakequack) July 23, 2017

Scaramucci, however, disagrees with the backlash, saying he didn't comment on Sanders' looks:

For the record, I was referring to my hair and make up and the fact that I like the make up artist. I need all the help I can get! #humor — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 23, 2017

In an email to Washington Post, Sanders also defended him, mentioning that Scaramucci was in fact commenting on the makeup artist for doing a good job.

The former Wall Street financier also followed Trump’s footsteps in his policy of firing people, “We’re going to leak on culturally changing that, because it’s extremely unprofessional. He’s the commander in chief, president of the United States, the people that are standing around him that are doing that sort of nonsenses are actually un-American, they’re doing an injustice to the institution of the American presidency,” he said.

“If they’re going to stay on that staff, they’re going to stop leaking,” he continued. “If you’re going to keep leaking, I’m going to fire everybody.”

