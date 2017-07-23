© REUTERS,Jonathan Ernst

Trump's New WH Appointee Advises Press Secretary To Focus On Her Looks

by
editors
“Sarah, if you're watching. “I love the hair and makeup person that we had on Friday, so I'd like to continue to use the hair and makeup person.”

 

 

Newly appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was all praise for the new White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during his interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

However, at one point, Scaramucci delivered a remark about Sanders that had nothing to do with her job or skills.

The latest-Trump appointee, instead, advised Sanders on her looks.

The Communications Director also appreciated Sanders on how she dealt with the media.  

 “The only thing I ask Sarah, Sarah if you’re watching, I love the hair and makeup person that we had on Friday, so I’d like to continue to use the hair and makeup person,” he said.

The statement shouldn't really come as a shocker, though. Scaramucci was only keeping true to his boss' (Donald Trump's) tradition of delivering misogynistic remarks. For the commander-in-chief, size shape and appearance is all that matters Brains? Not so much. If Trump ever disapproves of a woman, it is mostly based on how she looks, as is his as is his appreciation of her. (Not that any of that matters but that's how the POTUS is known for his professional - and personal - association with women.)

People instantly took to Twitter to express their disregard.

 

 

 

 

 

Scaramucci, however, disagrees with the backlash, saying he didn't comment on Sanders' looks:

 

In an email to Washington Post, Sanders also defended him, mentioning that Scaramucci was in fact commenting on the makeup artist for doing a good job.

The former Wall Street financier also followed Trump’s footsteps in his policy of firing people, “We’re going to leak on culturally changing that, because it’s extremely unprofessional. He’s the commander in chief, president of the United States, the people that are standing around him that are doing that sort of nonsenses are actually un-American, they’re doing an injustice to the institution of the American presidency,” he said.

“If they’re going to stay on that staff, they’re going to stop leaking,” he continued. “If you’re going to keep leaking, I’m going to fire everybody.”

Read More
Here Is Why Anthony Scaramucci Is Deleting Old Tweets

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst

Tags:
anthony scarammuci anti trump cnn discrimination jake tapper news president donald trump sarah huckabee sanders sexist trump administration trump team
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Organic Right Rail Article Thumbnails

People Also Read.

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.