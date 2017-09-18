Anti-Fascists Track Down Swastika Wearing Neo-Nazi And Punch Him

“I would say that we successfully identified, tracked and coordinated to neutralize a clear and present danger to Seattle.”

Punch a Nazi Seattle edition pic.twitter.com/XtX15gqmwj — Peter Baggenstos MD (@Baggenst0s) September 18, 2017

A white supremacist, who allegedly harassed a black man on a bus, was tracked down and punched to the ground in downtown Seattle.

The man, who remains unidentified, was wearing a swastika armband. According to witnesses, he harassed another passenger when he was riding a bus in the city.

An anti-fascist Twitter account posted a picture of him on the social media platform.

“Nazi s***head on D line headed to downtown #Seattle. Submitter said they were harassing a black man on the bus,” read the caption of the post.

The photo was circulated among anti-fascists, who seek to fight racism, sexism and other oppressive forces. They then came in action and used their social media accounts and tracked down the man in less than 90 minutes.

A group of unidentified people then approached the neo-Nazi and confronted him. One of the men then punched him directly in the face.

The man can be heard yelling before being punched, “They deserve welfare.”

"I would say that we successfully identified, tracked and coordinated to neutralize a clear and present danger to Seattle. Whether we coordinated the actual punch or not…I for one, applaud the anonymous hero,” said a man who helped in identifying the white supremacist.

Seattle Police said they had received reports about the man.

“Police were on the scene in five minutes and found him on the ground. He declined to provide info about the incident and left after removing his armband. No one else at the scene contacted officers to make a report about the incident,” said police said in a statement.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters