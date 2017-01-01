‘Worship With Love Not Terror’: Ramadan Ad Takes Middle East By Storm

"You've filled the cemeteries with our children and emptied our school desks," a young girl is heard saying in the anti-terror Ramadan advertisement.

A music video depicting victims of terrorism trying to apprehend a suicide-bomber is taking the Middle East by storm.

It is a special advertisement released by Kuwaiti telecommunications company “Zain” to mark the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The video starts off with a child addressing perpetrators of terrorism, reciting the lines: “I will tell God everything. That you’ve filled the cemeteries with our children and emptied our school desks…”

Meanwhile, a man wearing a suicide jacket is shown on a bus. However, as he tries to accomplish his task, saying “there is no god but Allah”, a man carrying a child on a bus replies: “You who comes in the name of death, He is the creator of life.” When the bomber says “God is greater”, a teacher says: “Than those who obey without contemplation.”

Aboard the bus, there’s also a child who depicts Omar Daqneesh, the little Syrian boy whose blood-stained face and seemingly dead eyes become a symbol of Aleppo’s suffering.

The entire spot is hard-hitting, however, it is the tagline that’s the most important highlight of the video:

"Worship your God with love, with love not terror," sings Arabic-language singer Hussain Al Jassmi, from the United Arab Emirates. "Be tender in your faith, gentle not harsh. Confront your enemy, with peace not war."