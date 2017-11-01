© Reuters, Juan Medina

Uber Bans Bigot Laura Loomer Over Islamophobic Tweets About Drivers

Shafaq Naveed
Far-right activist, Laura Loomer, was banned by Uber and Lyft following a public spat on twitter where she discriminated Muslim drivers.

A far-right activist, Laura Loomer, wasted no time and started spewing hate on Twitter for all Muslim drivers following the horrific Manhattan attack.

The horrific attack was carried by a Muslim immigrant Sayfullo Saipov, from Uzbekistan. The driver rammed into a bike lane, killing 8 and injuring 12 people. 

Following the attack, Loomer complained she was late to a press conference because she could not find a non-Muslim Uber driver.

 

She then tweeted a photo of Muslim women in Hijabs walking in Lower Manhattan at the scene of the massacre; she started harassing the women on social media with a series of cringe-worthy tweets.

 

 

The self-declared “investigative journalist” who had appeared on Fox news earlier, wanted Uber and Lyft to stop working with Islamic immigrant drivers.

 

 

Her public spat, where she racially targeted all Muslim drivers, holding them responsible for all the unrest in the country, led Uber to ban her from their services.

It is important to note that Uber’s application doesn’t display religion of drivers. The only information available to the customers is their names and photos.

Her ignorance prompted actress Alyssa Milano to report her Twitter account for violating the company’s rules against hate speech.

 

However, Twitter has not taken down Loomer’s account yet.

Lyft, also followed suit and deactivated the racist woman’s account.

 

 

Racist Mistakes Sikh Politician For A Muslim, He Responds With Love

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Juan Medina

