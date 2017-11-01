Uber Bans Bigot Laura Loomer Over Islamophobic Tweets About Drivers

Far-right activist, Laura Loomer, was banned by Uber and Lyft following a public spat on twitter where she discriminated Muslim drivers.

A far-right activist, Laura Loomer, wasted no time and started spewing hate on Twitter for all Muslim drivers following the horrific Manhattan attack.

The horrific attack was carried by a Muslim immigrant Sayfullo Saipov, from Uzbekistan. The driver rammed into a bike lane, killing 8 and injuring 12 people.

Following the attack, Loomer complained she was late to a press conference because she could not find a non-Muslim Uber driver.

I'm late to the NYPD press conference because I couldn't find a non Muslim cab or @Uber @lyft driver for over 30 min! This is insanity. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

She then tweeted a photo of Muslim women in Hijabs walking in Lower Manhattan at the scene of the massacre; she started harassing the women on social media with a series of cringe-worthy tweets.

Muslims are out in full force at the scene of the NYC #ISIS attack today rubbing it in everyone's face. Aimlessly walking around in hijabs. pic.twitter.com/UV0DOikmJy — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

The 2 women were smiling/smirking in hijabs as they walked past scene of terrorist attack. That is not appropriate. I stand by what I said. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

The self-declared “investigative journalist” who had appeared on Fox news earlier, wanted Uber and Lyft to stop working with Islamic immigrant drivers.

Someone needs to create a non Islamic form of @uber or @lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

Nearly every cab @uber @lyft driver in NYC is Muslim. It's extremely unfortunate and this is a conversation we need to have for our safety. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

Her public spat, where she racially targeted all Muslim drivers, holding them responsible for all the unrest in the country, led Uber to ban her from their services.

It is important to note that Uber’s application doesn’t display religion of drivers. The only information available to the customers is their names and photos.

Her ignorance prompted actress Alyssa Milano to report her Twitter account for violating the company’s rules against hate speech.

I’ve just reported @LauraLoomer for hate speech for the below hateful tweet. https://t.co/WBdY9rtyBB — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 1, 2017

However, Twitter has not taken down Loomer’s account yet.

Lyft, also followed suit and deactivated the racist woman’s account.

Uber bans Laura Loomer from its platform after she complained about the amount of Muslim Uber drivers in NYChttps://t.co/NUuSakdpT0 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) November 1, 2017

UPDATE: Lyft tells me it also deactivated Loomer’s accounthttps://t.co/NUuSakdpT0 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) November 2, 2017

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Juan Medina