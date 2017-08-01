Indian American CEO Told To ‘Go Back To Where The Pigs Live In India’

“I do not feel insulted,” said Ravin Gandhi. “I feel the desire to educate the ignorant and show them that I am as American as one can conceivably be.”

An Indian-American business executive, who recently penned a scathing op-ed criticizing President Trump’s controversial response to the violence in Charlottesville, reportedly received an incredibly offensive and racist voicemail from an ignorant Trump supporter.

Ravin Gandhi, CEO and founder of Chicago-based GMM Nonstick Coatings, called out the president for failing to denounce bigotry and emboldening white supremacists and neo-Nazis by blaming “many sides” for the conflict that claimed three lives.

In the editorial, entitled “I Tried To Give Trump A Chance. But After Charlottesville, It's Over,” Gandhi recalled his initial reaction when Trump won the election.

“During the 2016 presidential campaign, I was horrified as candidate Donald Trump made abhorrent and incendiary statements about African-Americans, Muslims, and immigrants. As the son of immigrants from India, I was certain Americans would see through Trump's hateful demagoguery and elect Hillary Clinton, who I had openly supported,” he wrote. “When Trump won, I was flabbergasted. But unlike many of my progressive friends, I didn't get depressed. I wanted to understand obviously the nation saw something positive about Trump's character and agenda that I (and so many others) had missed.”

He also wrote how he cannot remain silent.

“The truth is, after Charlottesville and its aftermath, I will not defend Trump even if the Dow hits 50,000, unemployment goes to 1 percent, and GDP grows by 7 percent,” the CEO wrote. “Some issues transcend economics, and I will not in good conscience support a president who seems to hate Americans who don't look like him. Trump rose to political prominence touting the insidious ‘birther’ rumor about President Obama, fomenting suspicion that Obama wasn't ‘a real American.’”

Gandhi told The Washington Post he received the voicemail a day after CNBC published his op-ed was published.

“Get your f****** garbage and go back to India and sell it over there,” the female Trump supporter said, apparently unaware Gandhi was born and raised in the United States. “Don't tell us about Donald Trump. Don't tell us about this country. Go back to where the pigs live in India, and go clean your own G******country. It's a filthy mess.”

Proving her lack of knowledge and blatant racism, she also called him a “pig,” called U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley a “Bangladesh creep” even though Haley is from South Carolina, and ranted about Confederate monuments – something that did not even come up in the editorial.

“The first time I heard it, it was shocking. The 10th time I heard it, it's just comical,” he told The Washington Post, adding the voicemail was not the only hateful and xenophobic response he has received so far.

“It makes me feel fired up. I do not feel insulted. I feel the desire to educate the ignorant and show them that I am as American as one can conceivably be,” Gandhi continued. “This is a country of immigrants, and I am the son of immigrants.”

The voicemail, posted above, is now drawing attention on social media.

