Anti-Semitic Banner Found Hanging Over Holocaust Memorial

A banner containing anti-Semitic slurs was found covering a New Jersey Holocaust memorial at the same time similar fliers were found on cars nearby.

Another anti-Semitic incident has been reported in the United States, and the occurrence may be related to the arrest of New Jersey Haredi Orthodox couples who are being accused of welfare fraud.

Brazen anti-Semitic hate on full display as #Holocaust memorial in #Lakewood is defaced pic.twitter.com/7CMCh2ivkl — ADL New Jersey (@ADL_NJ) July 2, 2017

According to Forward, a banner showcasing anti-Semitic slurs was hung over a Holocaust memorial in Lakewood, New Jersey. Fliers sporting the same hatred were also left on nearby cars.

Using an anti-Semitic slur and symbol that are both often used by members of the so-called alt-right, Forward reports, the banner claims that members of the Jewish faith “will not divide us.”

Toward the bottom of the banner, it reads, “Presented by,” followed by a link to a website that defends white supremacy, using a term coined by German Nazis.

This isn't the first time that a Holocaust memorial has been targeted by anti-Semitic vandals. More recently, the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston, Massachusetts, suffered major damage due to vandalism.

While in this case no property damage seems to have been reported, it's important that racist vandals are caught promptly. As local officials investigate the banner and fliers as hate crimes, we wonder if President Donald Trump will condemn either of these past anti-Semitic incidents anytime soon.