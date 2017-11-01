White House Denies Trump Called Justice System A ‘Laughingstock’

“That's not what he said," press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted, despite footage proving that President Donald Trump called the justice system a "laughingstock."

Following Tuesday’s deadly New York City attack that claimed the lives of eight innocent people, President Donald Trump very harshly called out the United States justice system

During a televised Cabinet meeting, Trump referred to the criminal justice system as a “joke and a laughingstock,” while suggesting that their shortcomings are the reason why terror attacks occur in this country.

"We need quick justice, and we need strong justice — much quicker and much stronger than we have right now — because what we have right now is a joke, and it's a laughingstock," Trump said.

Ironically, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who heads this “laughingstock” of a department, has recently been at odds with Trump. Perhaps the strong words Trump used to describe the justice system were meant to also serve as direct jabs at Sessions.

In any case, Trump’s comment ignited a frenzy that his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, struggled to quell. She tried to defend her boss by denying his comments entirely.

When CNN's Jim Acosta asked Sanders, "Why did the president call the U.S. justice system a joke and a laughingstock?” she replied, “That's not what he said."

She then proceeded to twist his words into something different, saying, “He said that process has people calling us a joke and a laughingstock."

Sanders further cleaned up clarified Trump’s perspective.

"Particularly for someone to be a known terrorist, that process should move faster. That's the point [Trump] is making. That's the frustration he has," she said.

It should be noted, however, that while Trump did specifically speak to the slow pace of the justice system and said it needed to be “far quicker,” he definitely did not preface his “laughingstock” quip with the words, “people are calling us.” Sanders — quite literally — put words in Trump’s mouth.

Alas, the damage has already been done, and the whole world now knows exactly what Trump, the commander-in-chief, thinks of his own criminal justice system.

