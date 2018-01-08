After Arguing With Parents Over A Computer, Pre-Teen Kills Himself

The child had been punished for cursing, but his mother had no idea that keeping him from using his computer after the holidays would lead to suicide.

Connor Robertson, 12, hanged himself at home allegedly over an argument with his parents. The pre-teen, who had been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), was discovered by his brother.

According to the boy’s mother, Jacqueline Robertson, the child had been on medication.

He had been attending secondary school since September and had complained about the school mainly due to his difficulties regarding math.

After returning home from vacation, Robertson said that her son had been prohibited from using his computer because he had been swearing. The move was meant as a punishment so that the child would behave, so when the boy asked to use his computer and his mother said “no,” she said she didn’t think anything would happen.

“There was no indication whatsoever he would do anything like that,” Robertson said. “We got back, and we had a lovely weekend. I cannot understand it.”

After about 10 or 20 minutes, Robertson said, her other son went upstairs to check on the 12-year-old only to find that he had hanged himself.

Coroner Louise Hunt said that evidence suggests that he wasn't really trying to kill himself.

“He had used some bad language while he was away and was told he would not be able to use the computer. That had happened before,” she explained. “It seems to me on all the evidence this was an impulsive act. I do not believe he intended to kill himself.”

His mother agreed.

“He was very adventurous,” she said. “He would try different things. I think he may have done it just as a dare to himself.”

Whether the boy intended to bring an end to his life or not, there are several young men and women out there who have a hard time dealing with their emotions and who may try to cause self-harm. Both parents and educators must stay alert and do all in their power to be supportive. If there are any signs that your child may be suffering and contemplating suicide, do not hesitate to seek help.