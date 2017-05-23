Ariana Grande To Host Benefit Concert In Honor Of Manchester Victims

Ariana Grande is hosting a concert for the victims of the Manchester attack, the proceeds of which will go toward the “We Love Manchester” emergency fund.

On May 22, a bomb blast during an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena claimed 22 innocent lives.

The singer, who was deeply upset over the tragedy, immediately took to Twitter to express her feelings.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Now, in an attempt to honor the victims, the singer is hosting a benefit concert on June 4, called “One Love Manchester.” The gig will feature many other celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry ,Miley Cyrus, Niall Horran , Usher and Pharrell Williams.

“We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win. I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans , the same way they continue to uplift me,” Grande wrote in an open letter on social media .

The concert, set to take place at the Old Trafford cricket ground, hopes to raise money for the victims and their families and all proceeds will go to the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.” Grande is also giving away free tickets to attendees of her May 22 concert.

According to the police, families of the victims are also “very much in favor” of the singer performing once again in Manchester.

“This benefit concert is a gesture of solidarity by Ariana Grande and the many other stars who have pledged their involvement. It will help raise funds to support the survivors and the families who tragically lost someone last week,” said Mike Adamson, the chief executive of the British Red Cross, said.