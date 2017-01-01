Arizona GOP Uses Sitcom Photo To Represent “Asian American' Supporters

The Arizona Republican Party posted a photo of Margaret Cho's 1994 Sitcom All-American Girl to showcase their devotion to "Asian-American" and other diverse supporters.

What’s the Republican Party up to these days? Are they working on condemning their racist, Neo-Nazi, white supremacist supporters? Are they working on conducting peaceful demonstrations and resolving the effects of their divisive rhetoric?

I’m afraid not. This week the Arizona Republican Party posted a photo of Margaret Cho’s 1994 sitcom All-American Girl in order to portray “Asian-Americans” on their website.

The photograph was featured prominently on the official website before being removed, accompanied by the caption “Asian Americans,” on a page stating the political party would never “demand special rights for certain races, push policies that favor members of one group over another, or single out certain ethnic or social groups with the promise of special favors or political privileges,” reported Vice News.

Stock photos of ethnic groups and a poster for a fictional TV-show seem like odd ways to relate to diverse supporters.

Not only did the Arizona Republican Party not do their homework, they showcased an avid opponent to the GOP and President Trump in Margaret Cho.

https://twitter.com/margaretcho/status/897228127444676608

https://twitter.com/margaretcho/status/892424072155471873

https://twitter.com/margaretcho/status/895174717258293248

https://twitter.com/margaretcho/status/888430888396046336

Cho told Vice News she had a similar experience with bad information.

“I find this similar to when I was a kid someone told me that Simon Lebon’s name was “Mike Hunt” and so I went around school saying ‘I love Mike Hunt’ and even wrote it on my locker,” Cho said. “I didn’t bother to research and paid the price of a dodgeball to the face. They got some bad information and ran with it. They deserve a dodgeball to the face.”

BD Wong, a cast member of All-American Girl, also hilariously mocked the political party's mistake on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/BD_WONG/status/900206791606272001

The photo was quickly removed and the Arizona Republican Party apologized, admitting their mistake.

Hopefully, the next time the political party wants to showcase their diverse supporters, they'll have the photos to prove it. If not, maybe they can just fake it.

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Reuters/Kevork Djansezian