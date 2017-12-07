© Reuters: Joe Penney

Horrifying Video Shows Cop Killing Man As He Crawls, Begs For Life

Chris Walker
An officer was acquitted on Thursday after he shot and killed an unarmed man in 2016. Social media users disagree with the verdict after seeing body cam video.

Body camera footage of a police killing in a hotel hallway in Arizona has left many puzzled and outraged as the officer responsible for the death of an unarmed civilian was acquitted on Thursday.

The body cam video provides a disturbing visual account of what went down when Philip "Mitch" Brailsford pulled the trigger of his AR-15 rifle, killing his suspect in what many are describing as an execution-style shooting.

The man who Brailsford shot and killed, Daniel Shaver of Granbury Texas, was in Mesa, Arizona, on a business trip. The 26-year-old Shaver leaves behind a wife and two children.

Shaun King, a columnist for The Intercept, shared the body cam footage with his Twitter followers early Friday morning, after it was released to the public following Brailsford’s acquittal.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic material that may be shocking to users.

Brailsford was fired two months after the shooting, which occurred in January 2016, for violating department policy, Newsweek reports.

In the video, Brailsford can be heard telling Shaver and another female accompanying him that "if you make a mistake, there is a very severe possibility that you are going to be shot."

When Shaver asks for clarification, Brailsford tells him, "Shut up. I'm not here to be diplomatic with you. You listen, you obey."

It isn't the only time Brailsford is verbally aggressive with Shaver in the video.

"If you move, we're going to consider that a threat," Brailsford tells him at one point. "We are going to deal with it, and you may not survive."

After giving him a series of instructions, including kneeling while keeping his legs crossed — a move that appeared to be difficult for Shaver to do physically — Brailsford points his weapon at Shaver and screams "PUT YOUR HANDS UP!"

"If you think you're going to fall, you better fall flat on your face!" Brailsford adds. "Put your hands straight up in the air!"

"Please don’t shoot me," Shaver begs through tears to Brailsford.

He then gives Shaver the instructions to crawl towards him. Shaver, following the instructions, puts his hands on the ground to begin crawling.

Shaver then reaches back with one hand in what looks like a move to readjust his pants so he can crawl easier. The officer then opens fire on him.

The body camera footage seemed for many on social media to be an inexcusable use of violence on the part of Brailsford against Shaver.

It appears in the video that Shaver was complying the best he could to Brailsford's loud instructions. He got confused at one point, and it cost him his life. Brailsford should not have killed Shaver, and his actions went beyond what many consider necessary for an officer in that situation.

Police do have the right to defend themselves in situations where it is warranted. But it’s hard to justify Brailsford’s brutal style of issuing orders as well as his decision to kill a defenseless suspect in a hotel hallway. Police departments across the country need to reevaluate their standards, and a serious discussion on police ruthlessly killing civilians needs to be had.

Cops Violently Arrest Black Lawmaker For Protesting Police Brutality

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: REUTERS, Joe Penney

