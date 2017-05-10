An Arizona Radio Station Aired Advice On Pedophilia For 2 Years

The so-called PSA “hide your child pornography from your computer by keeping all content on an external hard drive and hide it where no one can find it."

An Arizona radio station has come under fire after it was revealed that, for almost two years, its owner had been airing late-night advice on how to hide child pornography.

“The PSA had been running on the CAVE (KAVV 97.7 FM), which broadcasts out of Benson, in the late evening and early-morning hours for almost two years,” said Carol Capas, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, according to AZ Central.

An online petition has also been launched by indignant residents of Benson against the radio station for broadcasting "a sickening message.”

Capas said the PSA told the public to “hide your child pornography from your computer by keeping all content on an external hard drive and hide it where no one can find it."

The station owner Paul Lotsof has also been accused of disagreeing with child pornography being illegal.

The message has since been taken off air. However, Lotsof reportedly defended PSA, saying it, "does not condone child pornography in any way; it merely points out that the penalties for possession of child pornography are draconian," adding that he believes "the real victims are the people serving these incredibly long sentences."

"Freedom of speech does not include telling people to commit crimes and continuing to pass on this information could lead to judicial action being taken,” reads the statement from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.