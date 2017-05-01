Racist Father Disowns Teen Daughter For Taking Black Friend To Prom

“He has told me that if I ever dated a black guy that I will and would be dead to him. I stood my ground for what I believe in," said the teenager.

Anna Hayes and friend Phillip Freeman pictures,happens to be black https://t.co/4Eerc5fIdc pic.twitter.com/Ezg7jHbvzU — infowe (@infowe) May 6, 2017

Anna Hayes, a resident of Lake Village in Arkansas, knew that racism was a big problem in her community and that her dad had always been against people of color, but little did she know that one day her father will break their relationship over his xenophobic believes, judging his very own daughter.

The Arkansas High School senior, who has lived with her mother since her parents got divorced, was shocked when her father began sending her harrowing texts, berating her for going to prom with an African-American classmate, Phillip Freeman.

The pair had shared pictures from the dance on social media. However, the happy moments shared between these two friends sent Hayes’ father in an apparent fit of rage, prompting him to break whatever little ties he had with his daughter.

“We are done,” her father texted. “I won’t be coming to your graduation. Nor will I pay for your college. Go live with the N***er [sic].”

The texts just got worse.

“Go ahead and be a F****** w**re leave me out of it. I’m canceling your phone Monday you can’t do this I’m done with you [sic],” he continued.

The teenager was horrified.

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” Haye responded, but her father was in no mood to listen.

“Shut the f*** up you have no right to talk to me anymore. Go live with the F***** N******. Your pictures are already off my walls. You can go to hell. What the F*** is wrong with you? I’m canceling your phone and your insurance we are done. You want to mingle with Subhumans I’ll treat your accordingly,” he said, giving a perfect definition of racism.

After going through the emotional ordeal, Hayes told BuzzFeed, "he has told me that if I ever dated a black guy that I will and would be dead to him. I stood my ground for what I believe in. He has called me several horrible things before."

This issue was personally touching to the young girl who has a biracial half-sister.

"This just hurt more because I cannot believe how anyone can hate someone they don't even know because of their skin color," she lamented. "My mother was horrified and felt terrible but there isn't anything she can do."

Hayes told Freeman about the situation, and he got really angry, sharing the conversation on social media. The pictures have since gone viral.

Hayes didn’t know her friend would post the photos online, but she is fine that he did.

"It's important for people to see that racism is very much alive," she said.

Wow. Right here in good ole Arkansas ??????? pic.twitter.com/kLqwvMaLIy — Reg (@Og__Regg) May 2, 2017

And many people are rightly upset about the ignorance that still prevails in our societies.

@Og__Regg @bridotanndota I cannot believe someone would cut off there own daughter just bc they went to prom with a person of different race. This really upsets me. — Taylor Newman (@Tatertott_) May 2, 2017

@Og__Regg I have legitimately never heard someone, outside of a documentary, refer to a different race as subhuman. #heartbroken — Sami Nolene (@SassyNole) May 3, 2017

@Og__Regg People are absolutely ignorant. There's no need for so much hate. — Shelbae (@shelbydemos) May 3, 2017