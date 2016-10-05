Artists Don’t Want Ivanka Trump To Display Their Art In Her Home

“Dear @Ivankatrump please get my work off of your walls. I am embarrassed to be seen with you,” wrote Philadelphia artist Alex Da Corte.

Shimmying my way into the weekend! #TGIF A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 2, 2016 at 1:12pm PST

A group of artists, curators and activists, known as the “Halt Action Group,” has struck again, this time by demanding Ivanka Trump take their artwork off her walls.

Trump is rightfully proud of her art collection, which features works by contemporary artists.

date night ?? A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 17, 2016 at 4:45pm PST

???? A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Nov 1, 2016 at 5:09am PDT

Pre-bedtime fun! A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Oct 5, 2016 at 4:44pm PDT

“In one post, Trump shimmies in front of a Dan Colen ‘chewing gum’ painting; a comparable work sold for $578,500 at Phillips New York in 2012,” wrote Bloomberg’s James Tarmy. “In another post, Trump’s child plays the piano in front of a ‘bullet hole’ silkscreen by Nate Lowman; a bullet-hole painting in the same palette sold for $665,000 in 2013 at Sotheby’s in New York. In yet another post, taken from a Harper’s Bazaar shoot, Trump poses at her dining table in front of a work by Alex Israel. A similar painting by Israel sold for $581,000 in 2014 at Phillips New York.”

Apparently, however, some of these artists are not proud to have their art displayed in her home.

In fact, Philadelphia artist Alex Da Corte went so far as to write on Instagram, “Dear @Ivankatrump please get my work off of your walls. I am embarrassed to be seen with you.”

When Trump was simply an heiress and businesswoman, artists were perfectly content to do business with her. However, since she was instrumental in her divisive, unethical, boorish father’s success in the election, many artists are now faced with an ethical predicament.

“I think there are a lot of artists that are uncomfortable now being incorporated, or leveraged, as part of the Ivanka Trump brand,” said art dealer Bill Powers.

“No one could have anticipated [Donald] Trump's policies and how horrible he's turned out to be, and no one could have anticipated that his daughter and son-in-law would agree with him,” said Brendan Dugan, the founder of bookstore/gallery Karma, which has exhibited several artists in Trump's collection. “The real argument is that the art world is primarily a marketplace, and if you have money, people will sell you things. I think maybe this is a wake-up call.”

“It’s a moment of reckoning,” said curator Alison Gingeras of HAG. “Going forward, we need to think more carefully about how our work gets brought to the world, and who it’s sold to."

Banner credit: Reuters