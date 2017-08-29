White KKK Hoods And Urine-Proof Sheets Spotted At Trump Tower

“We thought the tourists coming in to buy some stuff, especially people from other countries, should get the whole story of who the president is.”

i maybe ruined this, but for a brief moment there were KKK hoods & piss proof sheets in the trump tower gift shop https://t.co/9Y15adfVve pic.twitter.com/oxifkCedMg — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) August 29, 2017

Shoppers at the Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, had a rather unique option to choose from mementos such as white KKK hoods, Russian flags and rubber pee-proof sheets, all of which were spotted and were up for sale at the building’s gift shop.

The items were reportedly placed in the gift shop, which is located in the lobby of the hotel, by two local artists. Other items that mocked President Donald Trump included postcards featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin and honoring “First Lady Ivanka Trump.”

Reporters from New York-based news outlet Gothamist went to see if the items were still on sale. As soon as they attempted to buy it, the shopkeepers realized they had been pranked and ordered the reporters to get out of the shop. They later removed all the Trump-mocking items.

While speaking on the condition of anonymity, one of the prankster said, “We thought the tourists coming in to buy some stuff, especially people from other countries, should get the whole story of who the president is, because the items in the Trump store don’t accurately reflect the person.”

“Every time you think you're going to get Trump on something, he outdoes the parody. He hasn't started selling white hoods yet, but after that bat**** speech he gave two floors up—well if there's enough money to be made, he'd probably start,” he added.

This is not the first time Trump has been mocked. Recently, an enormous inflatable chicken bearing an uncanny resemblance to President Donald Trump was placed near the White House.

In July, Iranians mocked the president with a caricature contest. The winning cartoon showed Trump’s hair in the style of flames with the president drooling on books while sporting a jacket made of dollar bills. Smoke from the hair of the cartoon forms the shape of the continents.

Read More Israeli Telecom Company Mocks Trump Right After His Israel Speech

Spotlight, Banner: Reuters, Eduardo Munoz