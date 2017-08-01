Assistant Police Chief Under Fire For Sharing Racist Facebook Meme

“It’s not against the law to share something on Facebook," the former assistant police chief said of his racist actions before eventually apologizing.

Racial tensions are at an extreme high right now, and yet people are finding humor in pure, unadulterated racism.

A Louisiana assistant police chief has resigned after posting an incredibly vile and insulting meme on Facebook, HuffPost reports.

Wayne Welsh, formerly of the Estherwood Police Department, shared a meme on Sunday depicting an illustrated image of a white woman holding a little white girl’s head under water in a bathtub accompanied by the caption, “When your daughters [sic] first crush is a little Negro boy.”

Many of his followers did not respond well as screenshots of his post swiftly went viral. People expressed outraged that a cop — who is responsible for protecting his entire community of all races — would post something so crass that clearly shows racial bias.

Police Chief Ernest Villejoin reportedly told HuffPost that the “situation has been taken care of” after confirming that Welsh has resigned.

“When I found out about it, I couldn’t believe I had to call him. I called him at work and asked him what the hell is going on,” Villejoin told local news outlet KADN. “He done it. He said it, and he realized what he had done after he done it. And he deleted it, but it was too late.”

Welsh has since made his Facebook profile private; however, before doing so he offered a half-hearted apology for his actions.

“It’s not against the law to share something on Facebook. It’s social media. Internet,” he posted. “Well, I’m sorry for what happen. Ya [sic] have a blessed day.”

Of course it isn’t against the law to share a racist meme on Facebook, Mr. Welsh. But, it is morally wrong — especially as a public servant of a multi-ethnic community — to perpetuate racism.

It was particularly a bad idea considering that law enforcement, nationwide, is being strongly criticized amid the countless instances of police brutality against people of color constantly coming to light.

After that stunt, how could you ever expect black residents to trust that you would treat them with respect and fairness while on duty? Who can say whether or not your bias will come into play while you’re patrolling the streets?

