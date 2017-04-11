Attacker Allegedly Rips Off Muslim Woman's Hijab, Cuts Her With Knife

“Nothing was stolen. There was no robbery. Her valuables remain with her. The only motive we can think of is a hate crime."

A Muslim woman was reportedly attacked after she was returning home from prayer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Police say they are investigating the incident which is being called a hate crime by the Islamic community in the city.

The woman, who chose not disclose her identity, said the man only wanted one thing from her, which was to remove her hijab.

While describing the ordeal she said, “I said to myself, 'I am going to die today for sure.' So he gets up from the car and told me to come here.”

“He said to take my hijab, my scarf. I tried to fight him. 'Don't take my hijab,' you know? So he threw me on the floor then he beat me like an animal,” she further added.

The attacker then allegedly threw her to the sidewalk and stepped on her head repeatedly. The woman also recalled that at one point the attacker pulled her scarf and also took out a knife to cut her arm and jacket. She also said that during the incident, the attacker called her names as well.

Luckily, the woman was able to make it home. However, as soon as she reached home she had a seizure and was taken to the hospital immediately.

Munjed Ahmad, who is with the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, said, “Certainly we're scared for our community members. As an Islamic community, we want to make sure our community is always safe. The initial reaction is shock.”

He also said the Islamic center will also consider having security on the streets.

“Nothing was stolen. There was no robbery. Her valuables remain with her. The only motive we can think of -- because everything stayed with her and this individual went straight for her scarf is a hate crime,” he added.

