Attacker Throws Water On Terrified Muslim Women In 'Fake Acid Attack'

Following the recent surge in acid attacks in the United Kingdom, someone threw water on two Muslim women standing outside a mosque in Southampton, United Kingdom, in an apparent fake acid attack.

The incident took place outside Bashir Ahmed Mosque in Southampton. The women were wearing burqas and were covered from head to toe. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

The video shows two women standing outside the mosque’s gate when a black car approaches from behind them and slows down. The women turn around and look at the car and that is when the attacker throws water on them and speeds away.

The women react in horror, assuming the substance is acid; however, they soon realize that it's water.

According to the police, the women were “understandably shaken.”

Following the attack, the mosque issued a safety warning and guidelines for the worshippers coming to and going from the mosque.

"Sisters just to warn you to be careful when u (sic) are out and about, you all know about the recent acid attacks in London. Today my friend and I were standing outside Bashir Masjid in Portswood, waiting to be picked up when a group of men in a black car drove past us and threw water at us. We are both OK because it was only water, but if they get away with doing stuff like this then it could embolden them to next time use bleach or acid,” reads a message from one of the women.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said, "We received a report yesterday regarding a racially aggravated assault in Portswood Road, Southampton. A woman reported that she was stood outside a mosque in Portswood Road, with her friend, when they had water thrown over them by someone in a passing car.”

“Our investigations are continuing today and we are in contact with the victims, who were understandably shaken by this incident. The vehicle is described as a black estate car," he further added.

Acid attacks in Britain are on the rise and perpetrators are now switching from knives to acid as their weapon of choice, as it cannot be traced back to the suspect.

Since 2010, there have been more than 1,800 reports of attacks involving corrosive substances in London. In 2016, there were 454 crimes relating to acid, according to the Met Police department. Since the beginning of 2017, there have been 49 such crimes where “corrosive fluids” have been thrown at people with “intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” stated the March report.

The number of acid attacks has increased since then.