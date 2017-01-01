Jeff Sessions Planned To Call Immigrants ‘Filth’ At US-Mexico Border

Jeff Sessions, an immigration hard-liner, delivered a chilling speech at the US-Mexico border. However, it sounded worse in the prepared draft.

It’s a well-documented fact that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions does not hesitate from airing his support of stringent immigration rules and the ensuing – and pretty indiscriminate – crackdown on undocumented immigrants initiated by President Donald Trump.

However, in his prepared remarks in an immigration speech he delivered to border patrol agents in Nogales, Arizona, this week, there was something that was so extreme that even Sessions thought it was better to omit it.

The draft of his speech reportedly included a line in which Sessions painted all the people illegally crossing the border as “criminals” and “rapists” – a fact that has been debunked over and over again – and also called them “filth.”

“We mean criminal organizations that turn cities and suburbs into warzones, that rape and kill innocent citizens and who profit by smuggling poison and other human beings across our borders,” the actual speech reads. “Depravity and violence are their calling cards, including brutal machete attacks and beheadings. It is here, on this sliver of land, where we first take our stand against this filth.”

However, here’s what Sessions ended up saying, eventually:

“This is a new era. This is the Trump era.” he said. “It is here, on this sliver of land, where we first … we first take our stand.”

While Sessions chose to omit the derogatory word, it certainly does not make his speech any less chilling. It was yet another directive to immigration authorities to continue what has clearly become an aggressive and indiscriminate crackdown against undocumented immigrants.

Originally, Trump vowed to target undocumented immigrants with criminal records. However, ICE agents have started picking up people who have no criminal background, whatsoever. For example, just last week, ICE agents detained a mother of special needs kids despite the fact that she did not have any criminal convictions.