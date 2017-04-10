Harvey Weinstein Admits To Groping Woman In Disturbing, New Recording

Using an audio recording of Harvey Weinstein coercing a woman, New York Police Department sting demonstrates how the producer preyed on female actors.

New audio evidence has surfaced detailing how movie producer Harvey Weinstein used coercion methods with female actors.

The audio, which came from a New York Police Department sting operation in 2015, details how Weinstein tried to convince Filipina-Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez to enter his room, The New Yorker reports.

“I’m telling you now, get in here,” Weinstein can be heard telling Gutierrez.

“What do we have to do here?” she asks.

“Nothing, I’m going to take a shower,” Weinstein responds. “You sit there and have a drink....you must come here now.”

The back-and-forth continues between Gutierrez and Weinstein, who spends two minutes in the audio recording trying to get her to enter his room.

At one point during the audio, Gutierrez complains about how Weinstein touched her the day before. “Why yesterday [did] you touch my breast?” she asks.

Weinstein plays off the question like it’s not a big deal. “Oh please, I’m sorry, I’m just used to that,” he responds.

“You’re used to that?” Gutierrez asks again.

“Yes, come in,” Weinstein responds.

During much of the conversation, Weinstein also tells Gutierrez that if she embarrasses him in the hallway, in a hotel where he’s well known, it could result in him never talking to her again. “Go. Bye. Never call me again,” he tells her at one point, realizing she won’t enter the room with him.

The audio released on Tuesday comes less than a week after a damning article from The New York Times described how Weinstein, as a famous movie producer with Miramax and the Weinstein Company, tried to coerce several movie actors into letting him interview them while engaging in acts of sexual harassment. His “casting couch” antics resulted in at least eight settlements.

But as is often the case, it’s likely that more female actors have yet to come forward with allegations against Weinstein. Only one-quarter to one-third of all employees that are on the receiving end of sexual harassment actually end up reporting it, according to one study. Those who do not report it fear retaliation from their bosses if they do.

And the problem doesn't seem to be going away — if anything, it’s only getting worse, especially for younger women. One-in-six teenagers reported instances of sexual harassment earlier this year, for example, with women of color and LGBT students reporting even higher rates.

The exposure of Harvey Weinstein’s harassment against female actors magnifies an issue that is largely ignored in Hollywood and elsewhere. Harassment and coercion methods against women, especially by men in power, remains a problem in our country, and more must be done to combat these problems from here on out.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters,Andrew Kelly