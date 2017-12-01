Aung San Suu Kyi Doesn't Want To Discuss Mass Rape Of Rohingya Women

“The meeting with the state counselor was a cordial courtesy call of approximately 45 minutes that was, unfortunately, not substantive in nature.”

The atrocities by Myanmar on the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority is no secret. The state-sanctioned genocide in the Buddhist-majority Rakhine state has forced thousands of civilians to flee to Bangladesh.

Not that the world needed more proof but as humanitarian organizations reached the migrants who fled the Rakhine State, more evidence of the atrocities emerged.

Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi is also an apologist for genocide ethnic cleansing and mass rape of Rohingya Muslims. She has also remained mum on the issue despite worldwide criticism.

Recently, during a meeting with a United Nations’ official, Suu Kyi once again avoided discussing the rape of women and young girls by Myanmar troops.

UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten visited Myanmar to raise the issue with authorities.

However, she said during her four-day visit, Suu Kyi avoided discussing the issue and refused to engage in “any substantive discussion” on reports that Myanmar soldiers carried out widespread violence on Rohingya women and girls, as young as 10, in the Rakhine State.

“The meeting with the state counselor was a cordial courtesy call of approximately 45 minutes that was, unfortunately, not substantive in nature,” she wrote in a letter sent to UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres.

Patten further wrote, “Moreover, a belief was expressed that those who fled did so due to an affiliation with terrorist groups, and did so to evade law enforcement.”

She also added she was told by Suu Kyi that “she would enjoy a number of good meetings” with senior Myanmar officials.

During the “good meetings” senior officials told her that the reports of rape and torture were “exaggerated and fabricated by the international community.”

Patten’s letter also debunked Myanmar’s internal investigation that cleared Myanmar’s army of the atrocities.

“The military investigation, which consisted of armed men in uniform ‘interrogating’ civilians in large group settings, often on camera, and then presenting rations to communities following their testimony and cooperation, clearly occurred under coercive circumstances, where the incentive structure was not to lodge complaints,” she wrote.

The U.N. special representative also raised concern over the fact that Bangladesh and Myanmar had inked a deal to repatriate Rohingyas.

The comments by Myanmar officials to Patten are not true because medics who reached camps in Bangladesh reported that Rohingya girls have been sexually assaulted while fleeing violence in the Rakhine state and were being treated for rape in camps on Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

Swiss independent medical humanitarian organization, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also confirmed that girls at the health facility’s sexual and reproductive health unit are receiving medical and psychological support.

The organization also said many victims of rape haven’t come forward because it is considered culturally inappropriate for rape survivors to receive medical treatment.

Suu Kyi can try and cover facts and force officials to make up pro-army statements. She can also avoid talking about the atrocities but she can’t stop humanitarian organizations to report on the atrocities.

The actions and ignorance by the Nobel Peace Prize winner are a shame as she has not only done nothing to help the minority but has remained blatantly silent on the issue which makes her a complicit in the violence.

Read More Will Aung San Suu Kyi Ever Address The Rohingya Issue?

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Athit Perawongmetha