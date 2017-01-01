Austin Mayor Responds To Male Ego Crying Over ‘Wonder Woman’ Screening

In a single letter, Austin Mayor Steve Adler explained a chauvinistic citizen why it’s wrong for grown men to cry over female-only screening of “Wonder Woman.”

A lot of fragile male egos have been whining ever since the news of a few female-only screenings at an Alamo Drafthouse movie threatre in Austin, Texas, made headlines last week.

In fact, one man, Richard A. Ameduri, was so angry that he wrote to Austin Mayor Steve Adler to register his “grievances” in a note that reeks of misogyny and chauvinism.

However, as intensely pathetic the man’s “complaint” was, Adler penned a response that was as intensely graceful, powerful and hilarious.

Here’s an excerpt from Ameduri’s vile letter:

“The theater that pandered to the sexism typical of women will, I hope, regret it’s decision. The notion of a woman hero is a fine example of women’s eagerness to accept the appearance of achievement without actual achievement. Women learn from an early age to value make-up, that it’s OK to pretend that you are greater than you actually are. Women pretend they do not know that only men serve in combat because they are content to have an easier ride. Women gladly accept gold medals at the Olympics for coming in 10th and competing only against the second class of athletes.”

Now, here’s Adler’s response: (Since it’s a remarkable letter, it needs to be written as it is)

“Dear Mr. Ameduri,

I am writing to alert you that your email account has been hacked by an unfortunate and unusually hostile individual. Please remedy your account’s security right away, lest this person’s uninformed and sexist rantings give you a bad name. After all, we men have to look out for each other!

Can you imagine if someone thought that you didn’t know women could serve in our combat units now without exclusion? What if someone thought you didn’t know that women invented medical syringes, life rafts, fire escapes, central and solar heating, a war-time communications system for radio-controlling torpedoes that laid the technological foundations for everything from Wi-Fi to GPS, and beer? And I hesitate to imagine how embarrassed you’d be if someone thought you were upset that a private business was realizing a business opportunity by reserving one screening this weekend for women to see a superhero movie.

You and I are serious men of substance with little time for the delicate sensitivities displayed by the pitiful creature who maligned your good name and sterling character by writing that abysmal email. I trust the news that your email account has been hacked does not cause you undue alarm and wish you well in securing your account. And in the future, should your travels take you to Austin, please know that everyone is welcome here, even people like those who wrote that email whose views are an embarrassment to modernity, decency, and common sense.

Yours sincerely,

Steve Adler”

It’s sarcastic, clever and brilliantly captures everything that’s wrong with the male outcry over the female-only screenings of the movie, which, by the way, will account for a few of the many at theatres across the city and country.

The female-only showings – again for the millionth time – are not about exclusivity. They are a celebration. Women in superhero movies have been underrepresented for almost a century and a couple of screenings with women certainly won’t hurt.

100 years is a long wait.