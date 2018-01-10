Former Child Model Commits Suicide, Sparking Anti-Bullying Campaign

Former child model Amy Jayne Everett, also known as “Dolly,” committed suicide after being targeted by cyber bullies, according to her parents.

Let’s put an end to bullying. This beautiful young lady took her own life a couple of days ago because of bullies at school, she was only 14. Please copy and repost to demonstrate to everyone that someone is always listening. #stopbullyingnow#SuicideAwareness#doitfordolly pic.twitter.com/qc1GWblJhV — Loretta Smith (@cowpatpastoral) January 9, 2018

A 14-year-old Australian girl from a well-known Northern Territory cattle family ended her life after being cyber-bullied, leaving the nation shocked.

Amy Jayne Everett, also known as “Dolly,” became the face of iconic Australian outback hat maker Akubra when she was 8-years-old. She was a victim of cyber bullying, her family revealed.

Dolly’s parents, Tick and Kate Everett, remembered the child as the “kindest, caring, beautiful soul” who cared for animals and always showed compassion to children younger than her. The grief stricken family has launched an anti-bullying campaign, aiming to establish a trust called “Dolly’s Dream” to raise awareness about the issue. Dolly who was not even 15 at the time of her tragic death, had completed a drawing with “Stand up, speak even if your voice shakes” written on it.

"This powerful message tells the dark, scary place our beautiful angel had travelled to,” the family said.

“Out of all the sadness that the loss of our daughter has brought to our lives, we feel that through losing Dolly we would like to help other families by making an awareness of bullying and harassment that some people are sadly subject to," Tick and Kate Everett said in a statement to the ABC. "This is all we are capable of at the moment and ask for your respect to give us time to grieve."

People showed their support for the cause and thousands paid tribute to the former Akubra model using the hashtags #StopBullyingNow and #DoItForDolly.

This is as tragic as it gets. Bullied into taking her own life. When children can be this horrible to one another we know that our society has a huge issue. Educate your kids, be an example of compassion not hate. #doitfordolly https://t.co/9bWO3qXWr5 — Herbert Hodgson (@herberthodgson) January 10, 2018

Just too sad... it’s not hard to be nice and no one is in a position to put others down. Rest easy now Dolly #doitfordolly https://t.co/puR4XLJ15N — Wooleen Station (@WooleenStation) January 10, 2018

This is beyond tragic. "Before Dolly died, she completed a drawing and wrote the words 'Stand up, speak even if your voice shakes'," her family said. #DoItForDolly https://t.co/UWCN7t2GWs — Jen King (@JustJenKing) January 10, 2018

Kids aren't born bullies

They learn bad manners/bad behaviour from those around them & from what they view.

I don't know how nastiness/trolling can be stopped on soc med but banning the nastiness/bitchiness that's become focus of reality tv would be a good start..#DoItForDolly — Annabelle Brayley (@AnnabellBrayley) January 10, 2018

And we are reading about the tragic suicude of a young girl who was bullied online! Pathetic loosers all of them with no understabdubg of harm online abuse causes. #StopBullyingNow #DoItForDolly https://t.co/PDQnm3LFJa — Susan McLean (@TheCybercop1) January 11, 2018

Dolly’s parents expressed gratitude for the “overwhelming response” they received to their grief and asked for time to celebrate the life of their beautiful daughter.

On his Facebook account, Tick Everett wrote “Doll’s life will not be wasted” if other lives could be prevented from being lost.

The devastated father challenged the bullies to come to their daughter’s farewell service as well.

“Firstly if by some chance the people who thought this was a joke and made themselves feel superior by the constant bullying and harassment see this post, please come to our service and witness the complete devastation you have created,” he wrote.

Hat maker company Akubra was shocked to learn the news. They showed their support on Facebook and used a photograph of Dolly taken eight years ago for their annual Christmas campaign.

“Dolly chose to end her life last week due to bullying. She was not even 15 years old,” the post read. “To think that anyone could feel so overwhelmed and that this was their only option is unfathomable. Bullying of any type is unacceptable.”

According to the stats provided by the National Centre Against Bullying, one in five Australian children have reportedly been bullied in the past 12 months, while a study conducted by the Australian Institute of Family revealed between 10 and 20 percent of children and young people have become a victim of cyber bullying.

Responding to the anti-cyber bullying campaign and Dolly’s untimely demise, Australia’s e-safety commissioner, Julie Inman-Grant, said the office is committed to battle out online-bullying.

"This is a global fight,” she said and stressed on finding out the best strategies to “call out abuse and disrespect.”

"They are not alone - there is a Global alliance of people that want to help support and empower," she said in response to a question on Twitter.

