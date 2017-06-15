Australian PM Mocks Trump In Leaked Audio: 'We Are Winning So Much'

The speech has since been leaked to the media. According to Prime Minister Turnbull, the mockery of the American president was all in "good humored" fun.

By the latest comments made by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Americans are not the only ones always ready to mock President Donald Trump whenever possible.

According to a leaked audio from the Australian Parliament's annual Midwinter Ball, an event that mirrors America's White House Correspondents Dinner, Turnbull gave a speech referring to how unpopular he has been among his fellow Australians according to recent polls.

“The Donald and I,” Turnbull said while impersonating the American president, “we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much! We are winning like we have never won before. We are winning in the polls. We are! Not the fake polls. Not the fake polls. They’re the ones we’re not winning in. We’re winning in the real polls.”

During the speech, he also poked fun at the investigations concerning Russia's alleged involvement in election meddling.

“ You know the online polls. they are so easy to win. I know that. Did you know that? I kind of know that. They are so easy to win. I have this Russian guy. Believe me it's true, it is true,” he said.

While the speech was meant to be off-the-record, the prime minister told reporters he wasn't “disappointed” the leak had taken place. Still, he said, it was all in “good humored” fun.

The two world leaders have had a difficult relationship in the past. After a tense phone call in January, Trump and Turnbull then met in New York in May. Trump later said their relationship was “fantastic.”

If having a fantastic relationship means getting your mannerisms being made fun of at any given opportunity, then perhaps, the president is right.