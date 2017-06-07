Reporter Born In Australia Told ‘Go Back To Your Country’

The man asked the reporter about the country she was born in, to which she replied: "I was born in Australia." His response was vile.

An Australian reporter was subjected to vile racism on the job when a racist man told her to “go back to your country.”

Channel Nine reporter Neary Ty was reportedly covering neighborhood dispute victim in Geelong, Victoria, when the man, identified as 53-year-old Angus Waite, emerged on the street.

Waite started asked Ty about the country she was born in, to which she replied, "I was born in Australia."

However, her answer didn’t calm the man down.

Instead, he doubled down on his aggression. “You’re not f***ing Aussie, are ya?” he said. “If you’ve got such a beautiful country, f*** off back there.”

Waite then made some rude gestures towards the reporter before spitting in her direction.

The entire incident was caught on camera and Ty later shared it on her Twitter account, writing, “You see and hear a lot on the road while reporting, but I wasn't expecting this in Geelong today.”

You see and hear a lot on the road while reporting, but I wasn't expecting this in Geelong today. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/FmirEt1u16 — Neary Ty (@NearyTy_9) June 7, 2017

Ty further addressed the verbal assault on a morning talk show, billing it “next level”.

“You know, my parents came from Cambodia as refugees, they were sponsored here in the ’80s,” she explained. “They created such a beautiful life for my sister and I here in this great country, they started a new life here, and I was born here. So it was upsetting for him to say something like that.”