Thieves Armed With Axes Swipe Millions In Jewelry From Ritz Paris

Three of the culprits have been arrested, but two are still on the run after stealing nearly $6 million worth of jewelry from the Ritz Paris hotel.

Three arrested, two at large following armed robbery at the Ritz Hotel in Paris; no one injured, police say. https://t.co/LJVV8fQkoE pic.twitter.com/Ph3eRWU3O4 — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2018

Robbers wielding axes have managed to make off with jewelry worth millions after completing a heist in the Ritz Hotel in Paris.

According to ABC News, five men used a side street entrance of the hotel to gain access to the gallery shopping area in which five shops and nearly a hundred display cases are located, all containing luxury watches and jewels. The thieves proceeded to smash jewelry store windows, using their axes to loot the shops.

Two people, who were inside of the stores at the time, alerted the police. Witnesses who were near the scene said that they heard multiple gunshots, but police say that no one was injured during the heist.

As many of you know my parents and I are currently in Paris. There was a shooting at the bar we were at in the Ritz-Carlton hotel involving 4 robbers. They ran through the bar and started shooting at the bar adjacent to us. My parents and I are safe thanks to the wonderful staff. — Nik (@Nikilazar20) January 10, 2018

Of the five men, three were arrested but the remaining two thieves are still on the run. So far, none of the gems or items of jewelry, valued at €4.7 million, have been recovered.

While we should be thankful no one was hurt or killed, let's also hope authorities get the remaining dangerous assailants off the streets.