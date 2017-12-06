Trump Solicitor General Claims KKK Is ‘Protected Class’

“I don’t think you could force the African American sculptor to sculpt a cross for the Klan service,” said the baker’s lawyer, defending his case of discrimination.

A couple asked Jack Phillips, who calls himself a cake artist, to bake their wedding cake in 2012.

However, the owner of a Colorado bakery named Masterpiece Cakeshop, refused to bake any cake for David Mullins and Charlie Craig because they were gay.

The couple went to Phillips along with Craig’s mother and a book of ideas, but the baker cut short the meeting as soon as he learned the cake was to celebrate a same-sex couple’s marriage.

The move landed the baker in the court for discrimination, he, obviously, lost the case but he went for an appeal in the U.S. Supreme Courts and his lawyer defended him in the worst possible way ever.

In attempt to make a point, the lawyer wrongfully linked the couple to the Ku Klux Klan. Phillip’s lawyer at Alliance Defending Freedom tried to make this incident, which is clearly a case of discrimination, about religious freedom and his justification, was cringe worthy to say the least.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco, the lawyer representing the Trump administration, couldn’t stop mentioning the Ku Klux Klan during his argument before the court.

He repeatedly said the logic behind the couple’s claims—“If you run a business, you can’t refuse to serve gay people” or, alternatively, “Just make us a goddamn cake already”—would be similar to convincing a Black sculptor to forcefully sculpt a cross for a Klan service.

“I don’t think you could force the African American sculptor to sculpt a cross for the Klan service,” said Francisco.

Apparently, Francisco forgot that people of the “protected class” are stopped from being discriminated in the anti-discrimination. The law doesn’t require every business to serve every person on the planet. It simply requires a business not to refuse services based on a person’s protected characteristic.

A protected or “suspect” class is made up of “discrete and insular minorities.”A group of people, who have historically been subjected to discrimination, comprise a discrete minority and have unchanging characteristics.

But members of the KKK aren’t protected class. According to laws, a “public accommodations law,” the Colorado anti-discrimination law says that “places of public accommodation” (business, hotels, restaurants, retail stores, and such) can’t refuse service “because of” a customer’s protected characteristic.

Those protected characteristics include disability, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, national origin, and ancestry.

The law does not mention anything about members of the KKK; people belonging to the LGBT community are actually the ones who fall under the category of protected class.

