Bannon's Hit List Includes White House Couple He Nicknamed 'Javanka'

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon allegedly has a nickname for political enemies Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and he's not trying to be cute.

When former Chief Strategist Steven Bannon was fired from his position in the White House, he reportedly indicated that he was "going to war" against those opposed to President Donald Trump and his agenda.

Bannon's hit list apparently consists of those he deems "globalists," among them Chief Advisor Jared Kushner and Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, or as Bannon calls them behind their backs, "Javanka."

Like all celebrity nicknames, there's an element of the tongue-in-cheek to "Javanka," but given Bannon's allegedly tepid relationship with the couple, the teasing doesn't stem from affection.

"Mr. Bannon made little secret of the fact that he believed ‘Javanka,’ as he referred to the couple behind their backs, had naïve political instincts and were going to alienate Mr. Trump’s core coalition of white working-class voters,” wrote The New York Times in a recent report detailing Bannon's White House exit.

According to the report, Bannon made no secret of his disregard for Kushner's and Ivanka Trump's views, and he was concerned that the president's daughter would "undo some of the major policy initiatives that he and Mr. Trump agreed were important to the president’s economic nationalist agenda, like withdrawing from the Paris climate accords."

While self-serving and reticent to publicly speak out or act against policies that counter their beliefs, the couple supposedly do hold values that fall more to the left, making them enemies to Bannon's cause.

Back at Breitbart News, Bannon has the alt-right mouthpiece at his beck-and-call once again, and the general consensus is that he will use its content to take down his rivals.

Vanity Fair pointed out that two Sunday articles featured on the site focused on Kushner and Ivanka Trump, one even using their Bannon-bestowed nickname in the title: "6 TIMES JAVANKA’S DISPLEASURE WITH POTUS LEAKED TO PRESS.” The other story took the angle that Ivanka Trump was behind Bannon's removal from the White House and that she remains a formidable voice in the president's ear.

What makes the Javanka line of attack potentially complicated though is the simple fact that Kushner is the president's son-in-law and Ivanka Trump is his favored daughter. After he was fired, Bannon made it clear that he was on the president's side and whatever actions he took next would be to help President Trump's American agenda, however going after the president's family seems counterproductive.

Donald Trump has shown that he places immense value in those related to him by blood or marriage (perhaps only second to his ego), and while Bannon has been instrumental in his rise to power, he's enough of a wild card that if Breitbart pushes things too fa,r it may risk becoming "fake news."

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters photographer Axel Schmidt