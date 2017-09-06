Bannon Says Catholic Church Only Supports DACA For The Money

"They need illegal aliens to fill the churches," Bannon said in response to the Catholic Church's condemnation of Trump's decision to end DACA.

In his first extensive interview since parting ways with the White House, former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon slandered the Catholic Church on CBS "60 Minutes" for its recent condemnation of President Donald Trump's decision to leave the fate of DACA to Congress.

"The Catholic Church has been terrible about this. The bishops have been terrible about this. By the way, you know why? You know why?" Bannon, a self-identified Catholic, asked rhetorically. "Because unable to really to come to grips with the problems in the Church, they need illegal aliens, they need illegal aliens to fill the churches. It's obvious on the face of it.”

"They have an economic interest," he continued. "They have an economic interest in unlimited immigration, unlimited illegal immigration."

"Boy, that's a tough thing to say about your church!" remarked journalist Charlie Rose.

"As much as I respect Cardinal Dolan and the bishops on doctrine, this is not doctrine," Bannon clarified. "This is not doctrine at all."

Despite Cardinal Timothy Dolan calling Trump's scrapping of the Dreamer's program "certainly not Christian, and...not American," Bannon appears to believe there's a conspiracy for profit at work. As Rose alludes, that draws into question his own faith in his subscribed church, and also resurrects old opinions about Bannon.

During another segment of the interview, Bannon refers to himself as "a street fighter," and it's one of the most succinct descriptions of the man yet. He operates outside propriety, is unafraid to get dirty, and maneuvers himself through life with an overwhelming sense of paranoia. The Chief Executive of Breitbart has a tendency to imagine the worst in people who don't align with his rigidly racist, nihilistic worldview, and that says a lot more about Bannon than all those he criticizes.

Read More 5 Lies Jeff Sessions Blatantly Told While Repealing The DACA Program

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters photographer Stephen Lam