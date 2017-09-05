For The First Time, Obama Speaks Out Against Trump Over DACA Decision

Former President Barack Obama slammed Trump's brutal decision to repeal legal protections for young immigrants in the United States.

Jeff Sessions announced the formal decision to rescind the DACA program that protects almost 800,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Soon after Sessions' announcement, former President Barack Obama, for the first time after last year's election, slammed the Trump administration.

“[Rescinding DACA] is contrary to our spirit and to common sense,” Obama said in an extensive Facebook post.

He explained how the program's recipients, known as “Dreamers,” who enter the country at a very young age with their parents, have done nothing wrong.

“To target hopeful young strivers who grew up here is wrong, because they’ve done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating — because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel,” read the post.

Obama said Trump’s decision lacks "basic decency."

“... Ultimately, this is about basic decency. This is about whether we are a people who kick hopeful young strivers out of America or whether we treat them the way we’d want our own kids to be treated. It’s about who we are as a people — and who we want to be.”

Obama created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2012 for undocumented immigrants who entered the country as children, which allowed them to work legally without fear of being deported.

But Trump and his administration framed DACA as an abuse of executive power.

"I do not favor punishing children," Trump said this week, adding, "Most of whom are now adults, for the actions of their parents. But we must also recognize that we are nation of opportunity because we are a nation of laws."

Former Vice President Joe Biden also called out Trump’s “cruel” decision on social media.

What good can come of punishing thousands of young people who were brought into this country without their knowledge?

How will this move make America great again?

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque